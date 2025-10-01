Ocean 104.7 Small Businesses of the Month – September 2025

Congratulations to Bagels and Beyond for being honored as Ocean 104.7’s “Small Business of the Month” for September! With two bustling locations in West Yarmouth and Hyannis, this delicious eatery has become a beloved fixture in the community, providing both locals and visitors with a welcoming spot to enjoy breakfast and lunch. Their commitment to quality shines through in every detail, especially their bagels, which are famously made fresh from scratch every day and boast a distinct, fluffy texture that sets them apart from the traditional New York style.

The dedication of the Bagels and Beyond team is truly reflected in this well-deserved recognition. They offer a comprehensive menu designed to delight every palate, from the wide array of fresh, scratch-made bagels and custom-blended cream cheeses to delectable muffins, pastries, and cinnamon rolls. Whether you’re craving a classic combination or a hearty breakfast sandwich or breakfast burrito, their commitment to using the freshest ingredients and providing amazing customer service is consistently evident.

This award from Ocean 104.7 is the result of all the hard work and passion that defines Bagels and Beyond. It’s a celebration of a business that does more than just serve food; it creates a memorable experience with its warm atmosphere and delicious, freshly made offerings. The continuous effort to perfect their craft, like their unique bagel-making process and in-house cream cheese blending, underscores their dedication to delivering exceptional quality to their customers.

Along with receiving recognition on air at Ocean 104.7, and online at CapeCod.com, they will also receive a $100 Visa Gift Card courtesy of our sponsor, Cape & Coast Bank. The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod is now Cape & Coast Bank. And while the name has changed, their commitment to you and our community remains the same!