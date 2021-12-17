Ocean 104.7’s Cape Codder of the Month Jan Pulit

Congratulations to Jan Pulit, who was nominated by her daughter-in-law. Karen told us “Jan is the most giving person. She plays a huge role in the church community. As an active member of the West Yarmouth Congregational Church, she organizes soup drives, the annual Giving Tree for the needy, Kaitlyn’s Closet and the Baby Center donations, and countless community drives to support others. She also bakes and cooks on a weekly basis and travels to the community members who are unable to leave home due to being elderly, sick, etc. to deliver food and goodies. Jan has a huge heart of gold and is a true angel who constantly thinks of others before herself.”

Congratulations to Jan who’ll receive $100 from our sponsor Franzago Financial!

Jan was so surprised to hear from Dave, that once she recovered, she told us “I am always excited by doing things for others, especially my special older friends. Covid allowed me the time away from work so shopping for others and making soups or breads and just doing a porch drop made me feel useful during a really down time for us all. Have continued and found there are so many that can use a boost, a smile or just someone caring. I get as much out of it as they do. Also blessed to be a part of a church community that gives me so many opportunities to give. Food pantry, Kaitlyns Closet and the Baby Center are favorites!”