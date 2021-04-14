Ocean 104.7’s Cape Codder of the Month – Meet Susan Rohnstrom of Kennedy-Donovan Center

Susan has worked tirelessly for all Kennedy-Donovan Center clients. Throughout the pandemic she ensured that clients got the services that they needed and helped to ensure they had groceries or funds to purchase food. She maintained a sense of humor throughout all of this challenging past year. She confirmed that the staff of KDC were safe and informed while supporting the staff’s efforts to help their clients.

Her colleague Betsy Hunt noted “Susan should be honored for just improving the lives of all the clients serviced by Kennedy-Donovan as well her staff!”

Congratulations to Susan and thank you for all of the good work you do for the community.

We’ll be sending Susan a $100 gift card to Fairway Restaurant & Pizzeria (the program sponsor), a certificate signed by Dave Read, and an Ocean 104.7 T-shirt!