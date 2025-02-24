Ocean 104.7’s February Local Business of the Month

Rooted is a gym dedicated to health, fitness, and holistic training. They believe in building strength from the inside out. Offering personalized workout plans that combine physical training with mental wellness. Their experienced trainers focus on helping members achieve their fitness goals through the balanced approach that includes strength training, cardio, flexibility and recovery. Rooted is not just a gym, it’s a community where you can grow stronger, stay grounded and build a healthier lifestyle. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced athlete, Rooted is designed to meet where you are and help you thrive.

They will receive a $100 Visa Gift Card from our sponsor, The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod. For more than 100 years, the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod has supported our community and local businesses.

Congratulations again to “Rooted”, our February “Local Business of the Month” on Ocean 104.7.