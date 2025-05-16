Ocean 104.7’s May Non-Profit of the Month

Mills River Rescue and Sanctuary is more than just a farm; it is a haven built on compassion and a deep-seated commitment to animals in desperate need. The story of this vital rescue organization traces back to the compassionate heart of Patti Maroney. Her firsthand experience working with another rescue brought into sharp focus the overwhelming need, particularly within the often-overlooked pony and donkey populations. Driven by a profound desire to make a tangible difference, Patti embarked on a mission to establish her own rescue initiative. This vision culminated in 2017 when Mills River Rescue and Sanctuary proudly achieved its official 501(c)(3) non-profit status, solidifying its dedication to animal welfare.

Since that pivotal moment, Mills River Rescue and Sanctuary has become a beacon of hope for countless ponies and donkeys facing a multitude of challenges. Many of their rescues come from the local community, where unforeseen hardships, neglect, or even outright abuse have placed these gentle creatures in vulnerable positions. Additionally, MRR actively intervenes at auctions, offering a lifeline to animals that might otherwise face the grim prospect of slaughter. The sanctuary’s commitment extends beyond simply providing immediate rescue. Recognizing that some of their residents arrive with significant medical ailments or are advanced in age, rendering them unlikely candidates for adoption, Mills River Rescue and Sanctuary embraces a lifelong responsibility for their well-being. For these animals, the sanctuary serves as a permanent and secure refuge, ensuring they can live out their remaining years in comfort, safety, and with the dignity they deserve. The unwavering dedication of Mills River Rescue and Sanctuary provides a crucial safety net for these vulnerable animals, offering them a second chance at a life filled with care and compassion.

If you are interested in volunteering, making a donation, or would just like more information, please visit millsriverrescue.com