Ocean 104.7’s November Small Business of the Month

Idle Times Bike Shop Inc., a Cape Cod institution since 1981, has truly earned the distinction of being named Ocean 104.7’s Small Business of The Month. What began as a vision by original owners Donald and Harold Watson to operate a family-friendly bike store has grown into a full-service business with two year-round locations, (Eastham and Orleans), and one seasonal location, (Wellfleet), rooted deeply in the community. Their enduring commitment to serving both local families and cycling enthusiasts along the Cape Cod Rail Trail is a testament to the business’s quality and its role as a vital resource for New England’s best cycling. Congratulations to the entire team on this well-deserved recognition.

A key factor in this success is the shop’s unparalleled expertise, ensuring that whether a bike is in need of a minor adjustment or a major overhaul, your ride is in good hands. The friendly, professionally trained technicians—including mechanics certified by the Barnett Bicycle Institute and a certified USA Cycling Coach—offer complete repair services on all brands, including frame repairs at their main Eastham store. This combination of deep knowledge, a stock of high-end accessories and parts from the best manufacturers, and a focus on providing a free, no-obligation estimate on all maintenance and repairs sets the standard for quality and transparency in customer service.

The relationship Idle Times Bike Shop has cultivated with its customers over decades is the very essence of how they operate. They have seen families grow up with them, and now their children are customers as well, creating a powerful legacy that continues with the new owner, Peter Noble-Cass, who himself started working at the shop almost 20 years ago. As Peter, his wife Rebecca, and their young son Jedidiah embrace the next generation of the business, they remain dedicated to offering superior customer service, competitive pricing, and quality products, ensuring Idle Times Bike Shop remains the premier resource for all bicycling needs on the Cape.

Along with recognition on Ocean 104.7, they will receive a $100 Visa Gift Card.

