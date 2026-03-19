Porches invite social interactions with those around you



I bought my first cell phone in the late 1980s, and it was revolutionary. Contacting someone was now possible from nearly any location, no longer relegated to one’s home or office. It brought about new social norms that offered convenience and security. When I was involved in an accident on an icy bridge, I called a tow-truck. Others involved marveled at the convenience and asked to use my phone. Staying in touch while on the road was amazing. But…

When did it become inconsiderate to call someone on a cell phone? As smartphone apps added unheard of possibilities, we stopped calling. We texted. Sometimes we texted to ask if it was alright to call. Had it really been so long ago that we’d pick up the kitchen phone and call someone just as easily as answering a call without knowing who was calling? I’m surprised that “phone” is still part of the device’s name!

A similar thing happened with doorbells. Once a harbinger of someone’s arrival, the sound of a doorbell now sets off outright panic. Who could that be? Are you expecting someone? No longer a sign of someone coming to visit. Doorbells have become a warning of potential danger. Even if it’s most likely a friend.

We’ve been systematically trained to fear the unknown. Yikes!

Few new homes are designed with porches

All this leads to my architectural rant that has also created an unnecessary divide in the social sphere. Porches are vanishing in today’s world as they are rarely included in modern design. They were an architectural facet of homes that stoked social interaction before everyone preferred hiding on their backyard decks and outdoor living rooms/kitchens.

The dearth of porches is as curious to me as the notion of “texting before calling.” If you don’t want calls, turn off your phone. If you don’t want neighborhood social interactions, don’t sit on your porch. There seem to be simple ways to avoid such interactions, so why has this option been removed along with the porches themselves?

I understand the need for privacy and the benefits of a backyard deck. I love mine, but there are times when I’d like a change of pace and wouldn’t mind sitting on a porch with a beer and a book. Wave to a neighbor. Chat with a friend passing by. Porches were a social point of one’s home. These days many of us barely know our neighbors and seem to lead much more secluded lives at home.

Is this planned, or designed maybe? Have we been corralled into self-isolation rather than forming communities? Some might say it’s simply a new era of home design, but the shift away from porches doesn’t feel like a natural evolution.

Regardless, community is a good thing and the benefits of social interaction with those living around you are important. Whether you have a porch or not, we should all try to reach out to neighbors and form a community bond. This is not my strongest skill, so I need to push myself to be more social on a daily basis. Porches invite interaction, which may be the reason I wish porches were more commonplace.

If you’re building a house or looking to move, don’t underestimate the benefits of porch! 😊

By CapeCod.com staff