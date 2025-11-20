Preparing for Record Store Day – a great event for expanding your vinyl collection



Having grown up buying music on vinyl, Record Store Day (RSD) is a fun way to delve back into that world of wonder where you never know what gems you may find. If you’re a long-time collector or you just bought a turntable, this event will tempt you with the diversity of its offerings. Record stores that participate in this event celebrate the vinyl medium with special releases by bands of all genres, both large and small.

Your local record store may have a line going around the block as eager fans line up early for the store’s opening. From 7-inch 45s to 12-inch picture discs and special color variants, Record Store Day offers a wide selection of every kind of music. You should check out the official site (www.recordstoreday.com) to see what records will be available.

Each year I attend with a list of records I really want to buy, but I always find something unexpected that fits into my must-have category. Very often I’ll find a special release by a band I love. Other times I’ll find an anniversary remaster of a record I bought as a teenager. Even after downloading the list of RSD releases, something manages to surprise me in the moment as I’m combing through the stacks.

Preparing for Record Store Day

Have a plan! Look at the releases on the RSD website and determine which records you want to buy. Print the list and check off your favorites. Most releases are limited in number and there’s no guarantee on which titles your local record store will offer or how many copies they may have. Try to set a priority for the albums you would like to pick up. Determine if there are any must-have releases you want to get first before you explore the rest of the titles in the store.

Most shops will organize the albums alphabetically, so most store openings become a free-for-all as fans make a mad dash for the rare titles they’ve been coveting. Print out the RSD list and check off any releases you know you want. Your typically calm record store can get hectic as shoppers clamor for their favorite albums. It’s easy to forget the titles you really want if you don’t have a list. If you know there are three albums you definitely want, prepare to approach the register with five or six. Vinyl shopping gets addictive in the moment.

If you like to browse, bring a canvas tote bag to hold your treasures as you shop. My local store gets pretty cramped on RSD, so it’s nice to have a bag to securely hold your albums as you flip through the stacks. There’s nothing worse than dropping a stack of new records. I like to breeze through and pick up the albums I really want, then I take a second round to browse with a tote full of treasures.

If you’re attending in the fall, on Black Friday, it may be cold outside if you’re arriving early and waiting on line before your local store opens. Wear a few warm layers, with a hat & gloves and boots. Shivering while waiting on line is miserable. No one will fault you if you show up with a thermos of warm coffee and a muffin – that’s good planning!

Here’s a more concise list of things to bring:

Printout of the RSD list Tote bag to hold records as you browse Food & drink if you’re waiting in line Warm clothes if you’ll be waiting in line outside (in the fall)

Have fun and I hope all your vinyl dreams are met! Let us know what albums you picked up.

By CapeCod.com staff