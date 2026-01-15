Proving the Earth is NOT flat, without any science



Even though our access to information is greater than any time in history, there are still those who want to forge their own path as “flat Earthers.” Despite the logic of science and fantastic photos from various space missions, some folks are steadfast in their own interpretation of truth.

You can talk about shadows on the moon and ships disappearing over the horizon, but there is a much easier way to disprove flat earth notions without a bit of science.

Greed has permeated society, and it motivates a lot of familiar behaviors. So, if the earth is flat there must be an edge. If a sphere allows continuous travel all the way around, a flat Earth will have an edge. An end point.

Knowing what we know about corporations and entrepreneurs, this “edge” would be the ultimate destination. Who wouldn’t want to go there and look out into the abyss? Peer over the edge. See the sky meet their feet. No horizon.

Thus, if the Earth were flat there would be luxury resorts, cruises, aerial flyovers and a myriad of profitable destinations and activities at the edge. Yet, there are none. Not even a photograph for a convincing time-share brochure.

Has no one realized the profit potential of bringing guests to the edge of the world? Not a single hotel chain or cruise line has created a destination package to this amazing edge of our planet. Big business monetizes everything and anything. Still no resorts or travel packages exist catering to those seeking the edge of the world.

Sorry, the basic tenets of capitalism prove the Earth is not flat. It’s round. Have a nice day!

By CapeCod.com staff