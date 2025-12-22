Santa’s aerial arrival at Patriot Square in Dennis



Each year Santa comes to Patriot Square in Dennis via helicopter. Of all the “going to see Santa” scenarios, you have to admit that’s pretty cool. A feat that could only be eclipsed by a team of reindeer and a sleigh.

Ever since my son was young, we’ve tried to see this aerial spectacle. For a variety of reasons, from scheduling to illness, we’ve never managed to attend this yearly event. My son is now well past the age of having any interest in Santa Claus, so never having made it to this Patriot Square event has become a running joke between us.

Each year he taunts me via phone, asking if I’ve seen Santa’s chopper this year. Even at my age, it’s still a goal. After all, how often does one get to see a helicopter land at a local strip mall? I was close one year and saw the helicopter leaving the scene after dropping off jolly St. Nick. There’s a multiplex close by, so I went to see a movie instead.

This was to be my year of seeing Santa’s helicopter

This year, I had it on the calendar, my schedule was clear, and I was prepped for this year’s event. Bundled up in the chilly weather, I ignored the awkwardness of being the only adult not accompanied by a toddler. I was determined. This was going to be the year. I thought of the great “landing” photos I could take. All the kids were excited, and parents pointed off into the sky suggesting Santa’s aerial route. Then sirens rang out.

The backup plan is to have Santa arrive aboard a firetruck and I could see its flashing lights entering the parking area. Apparently, the weather, although seemingly clear, was not conducive to a low-altitude helicopter ride from the local airport. Foiled again! My decades long quest to see jolly St. Nick clutching his hat in the rotor wash had gone awry. All those great photos I was anticipating of his arrival would have to wait until next year.

Most importantly, the kids all went wild to see Santa arrive in the firetruck. I had to call my son and lament the weather having canceled the helicopter plan. However, I have high hopes for next year. Happy Holidays to one and all!

By CapeCod.com staff