You are here: Home / Entertainment / Steven the Medium talks Lady of the Dunes

Steven the Medium talks Lady of the Dunes

November 4, 2022

Steven F. Macek is a medium based in Bourne, Ma. He was asked to take part in a documentary regarding the cold case The Lady of the Dunes. The documentary came out in 2022 and the lady of the dunes’ identity has now been confirmed. Steven the Medium joined Rebecca Romo on 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings to discuss his involvement in the documentary and what he learned from The Lady of the Dune’s spirit.

Steven the Medium’s next appearance on Feel Good Mornings will be Nov 21st for Medium Mondays. Stay tuned to the 99.9 the Q Facebook page for a chance to have a live on air reading.

Filed Under: Entertainment, Rebecca Romo Tagged With:
About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 