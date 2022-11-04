Steven the Medium talks Lady of the Dunes

Steven F. Macek is a medium based in Bourne, Ma. He was asked to take part in a documentary regarding the cold case The Lady of the Dunes. The documentary came out in 2022 and the lady of the dunes’ identity has now been confirmed. Steven the Medium joined Rebecca Romo on 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings to discuss his involvement in the documentary and what he learned from The Lady of the Dune’s spirit.

Steven the Medium’s next appearance on Feel Good Mornings will be Nov 21st for Medium Mondays. Stay tuned to the 99.9 the Q Facebook page for a chance to have a live on air reading.