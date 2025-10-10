Tips for charging your phone, and other devices, safely

My phone has two charging options; one is the normal everyday kind that restores it to a decent battery level in a couple of hours. The other is similar but heats the phone to where it feels like its been on a hot stove. This scenario brings the importance of battery safety and fire prevention to the forefront.

If your phone overheats during charging, take a minute to ensure your cable and wall unit aren’t damaged. Fire Prevention Week is focusing on the potential dangers of Lithium-ion batteries as they’re used in a wide array of consumer products from phones and laptops to power tools and toys.

Many phones are no longer sold with a wall plug and cable for charging. Often, we can find less expensive charging options from third-party retailers, but it’s important to make sure they are compatible with your specific phone model. Since most phones have a USB port for charging, we sometimes assume that any cable that fits will work properly. This is not always the case. Wall chargers can vary greatly even though they all have the same type of USB port. Using the wrong charger can cause overheating and potentially a fire.

It is always advisable to buy charging equipment from the manufacturer or a third party recommended by the manufacturer. Just because the cable fits, doesn’t mean It’s the right one for long term charging. You can borrow a friend’s charger when you’re at 3% and desperation sets in but use the recommended charger for long-term maintenance of your phone.

If you’re in the habit of scrolling social media or responding to emails in bed, be sure to return your phone to a hard surface, like a nightstand, when charging. Allowing them to charge on a soft surface like your bed, or even a couch cushion, can be dangerous if the phone overheats.

Our attention is focused on phones because many of us must recharge them daily and rely on them for everything from information and scheduling to gaming, and social media. They play a major role in our lives and most of us can’t fathom leaving the house without a full charge. However, don’t forget that many other devices in your home also use Lithium-ion batteries and require the same safety measures for proper charging and use.

A charging unit overheating your phone is similarly problematic when the same overheating scenario occurs with your weed whacker or game console. Excessive heat should not be a part of charging your devices. The same precautions you take with your phone should also be taken with power tools in your garage or toys in your children’s rooms.

Regularly check your batteries, cables and charging units for any signs of damage. Verify that your charging devices are specific to the device you are charging. Overheating is a sign that something is wrong. No one wants a damaged cable to cause a fire. Be safe and keep an eye on your battery powered devices and their chargers for any signs of damage.

