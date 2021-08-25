Wellness Wednesday: Books supporting mental health discussions with young children

Every Wednesday is Wellness Wednesday on 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings with Rebecca Romo. We bring you topics to help cope with unexpected situations or improve your daily life by incorporating healthy habits for mind and body.

This week Megan McClelland, Youth Services Director at Centerville Public Library, joined the show to talk about the importance of introducing mental health topics as simple as understanding feelings to kids at an early age. She also chatted about the importance of diversity and being able to see yourself in a character in a book and provided a great list of recommendations.

If you are looking for specific topic, contact your local library or school librarian and I’m sure they will be more than happy to pull a few books for you. If you are a member of the CLAMS (Cape Libraries Automated Materials) network, you can request online and pick them up at a library near you.

FROM MISS MEGAN:

Discussing mental health with young children can better prepare families to recognize and address challenges before they grow to become a crisis. Learning coping strategies at a young age builds an invaluable foundation for prioritizing healthy choices and self care throughout life! Kids who grow up recognizing themselves in the literature they are exposed to will feel accepted and valued. They will also develop empathy for others struggling in ways they may not be aware of. Here are just a few of my favorite titles for young readers:

Grief & Loss:

The Invisible String by Patrice Karst

The Boy and the Gorilla by Jackie Azua Kramer

Things That Go Away by Beatrice Alemagna

Anxiety:

Me and My Fear by Francesca Sanna

The Magical Yet by Angela DiTerlizzi (current storywalk on the CPL side lawn)

What to do When You Worry Too Much: A Kid’s Guide To Overcoming Anxiety by Dawn Huebner

The Lion Inside by Rachel Bright

Breathe Like a Bear: 30 Mindful Moments for Kids to Feel Calm and Focused Anytime, Anywhere by Kira Willey

The Worry (Less) Book – Feel Strong, Find Calm, and Tame Your Anxiety! by Rachel Brian

Depression:

When Sadness Is At Your Door by Eva Eland

The Colour Thief by Gabriel Alborozo

Trauma:

After the Fall – How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again by Dan Santat

Shouting at the Rain by Lynda Mullaly Hunt (Juvenile fiction)

LGBTQ+:

Who Are You – The Kid’s Guide To Gender Identity by Brook Pessin-Whedbee

It Feels Good To Be Yourself by Theresa Thorn

Love Makes a Family by Sophie Beer

Red: A Crayon’s Story by Michael Hall

Addiction/Incarceration:

You Weren’t With Me by Chandra Ghosh Ippen

Domestic Violence:

A Game of Fox & Squirrels by Jenn Reese (Juvenile fiction)

Sexual Abuse:

C is for Consent (board book) by Eleanor Morrison

Don’t Touch My Hair by Sharee Miller

Consent (For Kids!) – Boundaries, Respect, and Being In Charge of You by Rachel Brian

Fighting Words by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Juvenile fiction)

General Social-Emotional Support

Just Ask – Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor

My Mixed Emotions – Help Your Kids Handle Their Feelings by Elinor Greenwood

Slumberkins Series available at CPL – The Feels as well as a collection of board books

Alphabreaths – The ABCs of Mindful Breathing by Christopher Willard

Big Feelings by Alexandra Penfold

The Color Monster: A Story About Emotions by Anna Llenas

The Book of Mistakes by Corinna Luyken

Maybe by Kobi Yamada

The Boy with Big, Big Feelings by Britney Winn Lee

Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne Lang