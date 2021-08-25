Wellness Wednesday: Books supporting mental health discussions with young children

Every Wednesday is Wellness Wednesday on 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings with Rebecca Romo. We bring you topics to help cope with unexpected situations or improve your daily life by incorporating healthy habits for mind and body.
This week Megan McClelland, Youth Services Director at Centerville Public Library, joined the show to talk about the importance of introducing mental health topics as simple as understanding feelings to kids at an early age. She also chatted about the importance of diversity and being able to see yourself in a character in a book and provided a great list of recommendations.
If you are looking for specific topic, contact your local library or school librarian and I’m sure they will be more than happy to pull a few books for you. If you are a member of the CLAMS (Cape Libraries Automated Materials) network, you can request online and pick them up at a library near you.
FROM MISS MEGAN:
Discussing mental health with young children can better prepare families to recognize and address challenges before they grow to become a crisis. Learning coping strategies at a young age builds an invaluable foundation for prioritizing healthy choices and self care throughout life! Kids who grow up recognizing themselves in the literature they are exposed to will feel accepted and valued. They will also develop empathy for others struggling in ways they may not be aware of. Here are just a few of my favorite titles for young readers: