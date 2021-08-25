You are here: Home / Entertainment / Wellness Wednesday: Books supporting mental health discussions with young children

Wellness Wednesday: Books supporting mental health discussions with young children

August 25, 2021

Every Wednesday is Wellness Wednesday on 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings with Rebecca Romo. We bring you topics to help cope with unexpected situations or improve your daily life by incorporating healthy habits for mind and body. 

This week Megan McClelland, Youth Services Director at Centerville Public Library, joined the show to talk about the importance of introducing mental health topics as simple as understanding feelings to kids at an early age. She also chatted about the importance of diversity and being able to see yourself in a character in a book and provided a great list of recommendations. 

If you are looking for specific topic, contact your  local library or school librarian and I’m sure they will be more than happy to pull a few books for you. If you are a member of the CLAMS (Cape Libraries Automated Materials) network, you can request online and pick them up at a library near you. 

 

FROM MISS MEGAN: 

Discussing mental health with young children can better prepare families to recognize and address challenges before they grow to become a crisis.  Learning coping strategies at a young age builds an invaluable foundation for prioritizing healthy choices and self care throughout life!  Kids who grow up recognizing themselves in the literature they are exposed to will feel accepted and valued.  They will also develop empathy for others struggling in ways they may not be aware of.  Here are just a few of my favorite titles for young readers:

 
Grief & Loss:
The Invisible String by Patrice Karst
The Boy and the Gorilla by Jackie Azua Kramer
Things That Go Away by Beatrice Alemagna
 
Anxiety:
Me and My Fear by Francesca Sanna
The Magical Yet by Angela DiTerlizzi (current storywalk on the CPL side lawn)
What to do When You Worry Too Much:  A Kid’s Guide To Overcoming Anxiety by Dawn Huebner
The Lion Inside by Rachel Bright
Breathe Like a Bear:  30 Mindful Moments for Kids to Feel Calm and Focused Anytime, Anywhere by Kira Willey
The Worry (Less) Book – Feel Strong, Find Calm, and Tame Your Anxiety! by Rachel Brian
 
Depression:
When Sadness Is At Your Door by Eva Eland
The Colour Thief by Gabriel Alborozo
 
Trauma:
After the Fall – How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again by Dan Santat
Shouting at the Rain by Lynda Mullaly Hunt (Juvenile fiction)
 
LGBTQ+:
Who Are You – The Kid’s Guide To Gender Identity by Brook Pessin-Whedbee
It Feels Good To Be Yourself by Theresa Thorn
Love Makes a Family by Sophie Beer
Red:  A Crayon’s Story by Michael Hall
 
Addiction/Incarceration:
You Weren’t With Me by Chandra Ghosh Ippen
 
Domestic Violence:
A Game of Fox & Squirrels by Jenn Reese (Juvenile fiction)
 
Sexual Abuse:
C is for Consent (board book) by Eleanor Morrison
Don’t Touch My Hair by Sharee Miller
Consent (For Kids!) – Boundaries, Respect, and Being In Charge of You by Rachel Brian
Fighting Words by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Juvenile fiction)
 
General Social-Emotional Support
Just Ask – Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor
My Mixed Emotions – Help Your Kids Handle Their Feelings by Elinor Greenwood
Slumberkins Series available at CPL – The Feels as well as a collection of board books
Alphabreaths – The ABCs of Mindful Breathing by Christopher Willard
Big Feelings by Alexandra Penfold
The Color Monster:  A Story About Emotions by Anna Llenas
The Book of Mistakes by Corinna Luyken
Maybe by Kobi Yamada
The Boy with Big, Big Feelings by Britney Winn Lee
Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne Lang
 
 
About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


