What was Your First Favorite Song

Do you remember your first favorite song?

As a kid growing up in the 1980s, I remember singing Time after Time by Cindi Lauper in the backseat of the car and memorizing every word of Randy Travis Forever and Ever Amen. My sisters tell me I used to dance around singing I’m a Maniac a Maniac I know and that my favorite muppet was Animal!

So it was excited to see what my son’s first favorite pop song would be. Glass Animal’s Heat Wave. The song by an indie group from East London rose to popularity thanks to setting the scene in the Netflix teen romance comedy Never Ever Have I Ever. The song seems to stop and then the beat drops as did all of our hearts when the guy kisses the girl and yes it’s raining! But my 4 year old son, he loves the song for a very different reason, he’s not Team Paxton or Team Ben…He’s team Rescue Bot. Heat Wave is the name of a transformer that turns into a firetruck. The first time he started singing the song I thought it was cute, the second time I asked him why he liked it…and my heart melted just like Devi’s when she saw he’d left her a text message.

I hope I never forget these funny things. He likes to get on the bathroom scale to “see how big his feet are”, he calls pudding “chocolate yogurt” and the golden arches are “Old McDonald’s”

One day years from now, I remind him of this song and that he loved it because it was about a transformer that freaked him out. Oh his other favorite song is Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles because he loves Watermelon too. Remember when we innocently sang along to My Baby is the Centerfold. Yeah, the Watermelon Sugar conversation will take place MUCH farther in the future.