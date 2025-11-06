Will more musicians engage their fans through DIY physical media releases?



I could easily delete my social media apps and not miss that whole world of manic posting and toxic comment sections. The only reason I don’t is the sheer number of bands I’ve discovered via social media. I grew up discovering new bands on the radio and buying their albums in record stores. Those were the days!

As an adult in the digital age, much of the new music I discover comes through social media. Within the industry, artist popularity is determined via tallying Follows & Likes on social media and Plays on streaming services. Radio-play and album releases seem to come after reaching some level of digital goals and popularity or sorts on these platforms. These metrics are generated via companies existing outside the traditional music industry.

Discovering new music in the streaming age

Social media is full of bands vying to be discovered, primarily because the current state of the music industry necessitates having a huge social following before music execs show interest in artists. However, as artists flock to social media, some are discovering they can reach fans without getting traditional support from the music industry.

While digital songs exist across various streaming apps, artists are forming strong connections with fans by marketing to them directly. This can include everything from tickets to shows, T-shirts and digital music to CDs and vinyl album releases. In my opinion, this personal connection is far more valuable than streaming the artist’s catalog. As artists gain the stats needed to impress record companies, they can form more lucrative bonds with fans.

Thinking outside the box with physical media

I recently found Juliet The Band on Tik Tok. I instantly clicked with their music and looked through their bio for more info. They offered a CD! A homebrew EP. I bought it immediately as it’s one of the best ways to buy music that benefits the artist. This band also had a great story to tell about their first CD offering and did so across several Tik Tok videos.

There are many ways to present a band on social media, but I’m drawn to those who focus on the members as well as the music. Spanning a few Tik Tok videos, Juliet The Band details how they came to offer a homebrew CD of their current music. Unsatisfied by traditional routes, they did some research, then went to Best Buy for a CD burner and blank discs. They document this across a few videos that revealed them in an engagingly personal way.

I love physical media and buying music directly from your favorite band is a great way to support them. I recently picked up CDs directly from The Velveteers and The Stroppers. I’m always excited when finding a new band direct-selling CDs and vinyl along with a variety of merch. Stories about the low pay-outs by streaming companies makes me hope that more emerging artists will offer their music directly to fans.

As the streaming world evolves, supporting new artists is vital to the arts in general. Physical media means you always own what you pay for. It’s a win-win for all involved. Discover new bands! Buy their music and rock out!

By CapeCod.com staff