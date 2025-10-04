Will movie theater etiquette ever return to movie theaters?

While most people are respectful of others during movies, too often there’s someone in the theater doing their best to be annoying. What’s worse is they are oblivious to the effect of their behavior on those around them, until someone says something. And no one wants to be the movie-police for errant phone users and talkers.

Some outbursts are tied to the movie itself and easily excusable. Here are two I’ll never forget that were pretty funny. When the Nokia phone with the spring-loaded slider was featured in The Matrix, and Danny picking out one of Mr. Miyagi’s cars, in The Karate Kid. Both of these caused uproar in the theaters when I was seeing them for the first time.

People were rabid for Neo’s slick phone and not at all shy about screaming their passion aloud the first time it sprang open. I must admit to being caught off guard when the someone shouted, “Pick the yellow one!” during Karate Kid and everyone else immediately joined in. But it can get out of hand as seen in the rowdy antics during 2025’s A Minecraft Movie.

Sometimes traditional etiquette is overlooked by the theater, letting patrons get up and join in the on-screen fun. Everyone has heard about the craziness that ensues during Rocky Horror Picture Show screenings. More recently, I was impressed by the in-theater dance parties that erupted during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie. If you attended a showing of K-pop Demon Hunters singalong, you may have been surprised at how many fans knew all the words to Netflix’s breakout animated movie.

Was Covid the beginning of the end?

Several years ago, during the height of the Covid pandemic, extensive lockdowns had many of us stuck in our homes more than ever before. Entertainment was consumed at record rates as consumers were at home and many businesses, including theaters, were closed. Streaming services were delighted by our craving for shows and movies to watch and binge.

Living rooms became centers for entertainment more than ever. From video games to movies, the family TV was front and center for much of our entertainment. All the social norms we had observed in public no longer applied. We could talk and text through movies. Even pause them to refill drinks and grab more snacks. Living rooms were more forgiving than crowded theaters. Some of us liked this new freedom a lot. Eventually, all of our bad habits were released into the public spaces we’d been denied… including movie theaters.

Things to avoid during the show

So, let’s get to the annoying things that grind my gears during a movie. For the most part, it’s simple. Don’t talk and stay off your phone. Easy. Done.

It amazes me that some folks don’t realize no one wants to hear their conversation. Your voice cutting through crucial dialog or any part of the movie is an interruption. We’re all watching the same movie that is totally disconnected from your personal drama and opinions. Sportscasters commentate sports games. We don’t need your play-by-play opinion or explanation of what’s happening on the screen.

Here’s the complicated part. What about during the pre-show and coming attractions? Can we talk and text before the main feature is playing. Technically, NO (imho). It’s a theater, not your living room, but I allow some leeway there. Some patrons enjoy the behind-the-scenes stuff and interviews they play before the movie and trailers. Additionally, I like watching the coming attractions and I’d prefer if movie-goers would not talk and text through that part of the theater experience. These aren’t hard set rules, but can we agree to just watch once the lights dim?

Your phone is your world, but maybe not for the next 90 minutes

Your phone is set to vibrate. That’s good. Checking to see who sent you a text is bad. Answering a call is worse! If something on your phone is that important, go out to the lobby. I don’t need to hear your conversation or see your bright screen cutting through the darkness of the theater. Even on a low brightness setting, your screen is like a lighthouse, except it isn’t warning ships, it’s a beacon showing how inconsiderate you are. Enjoy the movie. It’s why you paid to be there… like everyone else.

Please don’t sit next to me if the theater is mostly vacant

My final gripe may be a personal issue, so let me paint a picture. I like attending matinee shows earlier in the day. Tickets are cheaper, and I have stuff to do at night 😊

The main benefit, in my opinion, is the smaller crowds at matinees. Usually there are less than a dozen people in the theater. Sometimes, I’m the only one and get a private showing. However, if there are only a handful of people in the theater, please don’t sit right next to me! I don’t need the whole row to myself, but sitting next to a stranger in an otherwise empty theater is weird. Don’t be weird.

Far too often, I’ll watch someone approaching and I begin to wince in disbelief as they plop down next to me or one seat away. Ugh! Give me a two-seat radius if we’re the only ones attending. If you want to sit directly in front or behind me, that’s great. Sitting right next to me makes me question your interpretation of social norms and personal space. I want you to enjoy the show, but please do so… from afar.

Movie theaters rely on our patronage now more than ever. Even if you think your TV is huge and your sound system is epic, I’ll bet it pales next to the experience of seeing movies at the local theater. It’s fun to watch movies at home, but the theater gives an amazing experience on the big screen with big sound to match. Get out there!

By CapeCod.com staff