Bayberry Quilters of Cape Cod and Thirwood Place to Host Winter Quilting Show

(SOUTH YARMOUTH, MA) – Looking to get out of the house this winter and enjoy a warm event? Then make plans to attend the Thirwood Place Resident Quilt Show – presented by the Bayberry Quilters of Cape Cod.

“Quilted with Love” will take place over two days –on Friday February 27th and Saturday February 28th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thirwood Place in South Yarmouth.

Get ready to wrap yourself in inspiration at the Thirwood Place Resident Quilt Show and view some of the most stunning handmade quilts around. Each quilt tells a story, stitched with creativity, color, and heart.

Bayberry Quilters of Cape Cod welcomes quilters of all levels and interests to learn more about quilting. Their guild is dedicated to quilting, the education of its members and others in the art of quilting and providing community service through its outreach programs.

All quilts on display are handmade and demonstrate a high level of skill and creativity from their makers.

Parking will be available at Blue Rock Golf Course at 48 Todd Road, with shuttle service across the street to Thirwood Place. For details, call 508-760-6531 or CLICK HERE TO SIGNUP!

