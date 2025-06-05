Cape Cod Businesses Can Win a Miele Vacuum in Cape Cod Vacuum’s June Giveaway

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cape Cod Vacuum is excited to announce its “Small Business Miele Vacuum Giveaway.” Starting June 1st and running through June 30th, participating Cape Cod businesses have the opportunity to win a high-performance Miele Compact C1 vacuum cleaner, a valuable asset for any commercial space.

To enter, business owners simply need to visit either Cape Cod Vacuum location in Orleans or Hyannis and drop off their business card. No purchase is necessary to enter. They can also enter online at www.capecodvac.com/miele-giveaway.

The contest officially begins on June 1, 2025, and ends on June 30, 2025, at the close of business. A winner will be randomly selected on July 1, 2025, and notified directly.