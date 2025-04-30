Cape Cod Heat Pumps and LG Air Conditioning Announce Brewster “Heat Pump Town Hall”

Informative Presentations and Q&A Session

Marstons Mills, MA— 4/30/2025 —

Today Cape Cod Heat Pumps & Electrical announced the upcoming “Heat Pump Town Hall.” In partnership with heat pump manufacturer LG Air Conditioning Technologies, the event will be held at the Brewster VFW, 989 Freeman’s Way, Brewster on May 15th, 2025 from 4 PM to 7 PM.

Informative Community Event

Many Cape residents have expressed an interest in learning more about heat pumps. Most homeowners are familiar with traditional HVAC systems – furnaces, boilers and electric baseboard heat – but heat pumps are a new option for many of us. How do they work? Why are they the most efficient way to heat and cool a home? Will they keep the house warm even on the coldest winter days? What are the rebate and financing incentives available from Mass Save® and from the federal government?

“The kind of system to choose is a big decision when you need to update your HVAC equipment,” said Jared Grier, owner of Cape Cod Heat Pumps. “People want to understand the options before they start calling contractors. This event will allow homeowners to learn whether heat pumps make sense for their home and budget before they even start asking for estimates.”

Condo vs. Freestanding Home

Heat pump installation options can be different for condominiums. Shared walls with other units as well as HOA rules often limit where outdoor equipment and line sets may be placed. And the rebate guidelines from Mass Save are also different for condos vs freestanding homes. This event will provide answers to questions about these special situations.

Town Hall Format

The event will start at 4 PM with an informal question and answer period. At 5 PM brief presentations will be made by Jared Grier of Cape Cod Heat Pumps and by Tim Staniels of LG Air Conditioning Technologies. Following the presentations will be time for more Q&A. Snacks and beverages will be served.

Cape Cod Heat Pumps & Electrical is a leading installer of heating, cooling and indoor air quality equipment servicing most of Cape Cod, and the fifth largest dealer of LG heat pumps in the country. The company was founded in 2016, and is based in Marstons Mills, MA. It installs furnaces, air conditioning, heat pumps, and indoor air quality equipment. Repair service and preventive maintenance are also offered for all the equipment the company sells. Through its electrical division, complete residential and commercial electrical services are offered as well.

LG HVAC Solutions USA is based in Alpharetta, GA. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From commercial to residential conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating, air conditioning and building management solutions. LG Electronics U.S.A. Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $56 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions.