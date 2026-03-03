Cape Senators Secure $40 Million In Funding For Cape & Islands Higher Education

Senator Julian Cyr and Senator Dylan Fernandes announced today the successful passage of amendments to the Commonwealth’s Higher Education Bond Bill, S.2962, delivering direct investment in issues that define the region’s stability: the blue economy, our healthcare workforce, and housing.

“Higher education should not just be for the rich. Our local public colleges offer incredible value to Massachusetts students and a pathway to good paying jobs,” said Senator Dylan Fernandes. “I’m proud to work alongside Senator Cyr to secure $40M in bond authorizations for the region’s public higher education institutions. These investments in Mass Maritime and Cape Cod Community College give our students greater economic and educational opportunity”.

One amendment directs $20 million to Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) to support long-overdue upgrades to the Academy’s aging fitness center. The current facility—more than 50 years old and built during a time when the student body was exclusively male—no longer meets the needs of the Academy’s rapidly growing and increasingly diverse population.

Senator Fernandes highlighted the Academy’s exceptional performance in preparing students for high‑paying careers. The median salary for MMA graduates five years after graduation is $100,000—over 50% higher than the statewide average for other colleges. The school has experienced record enrollment for three consecutive years, placing significant pressure on its facilities.

“These cadets are up early, training hard, standing inspection, and using the fitness center at all hours,” Fernandes said. “The facility wasn’t built with female cadets in mind, and it wasn’t built for today’s enrollment. This investment ensures MMA can continue delivering unmatched economic value to its students.”

A second successful amendment directs $20 million in funding authorizations to expand the Nursing and Allied Health programs at Cape Cod Community College, increasing training capacity for the nurses, dental hygienists, EMTs, and allied health professionals our hospitals and community health centers urgently need.

“Workforce shortages on the Cape aren’t theoretical”, said Senator Julian Cyr, “they mean longer waits, crowded emergency rooms, and real strain on families. Expanding 4Cs’ instructional and simulation space is a concrete step toward strengthening our regional healthcare system via a homegrown workforce”.

“If we want a safe and prosperous future in our communities, we need to prepare for that future,” said Senator Dylan Fernandes. “This investment in Cape Code Community College – and in the health workers that will care for us in the coming years – will pay dividends far beyond the institution’s walls.”

A third amendment directs the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance to study housing development on surplus land at Cape Cod Community College. “We cannot recruit and retain a workforce if people cannot afford to live here,” said Senator Cyr. “Using publicly owned land to evaluate student and workforce housing is a pragmatic, data-driven approach to unlocking opportunity without disrupting existing neighborhoods.”

“Lack of housing supply will erode our communities far faster than the ocean will if we do not address it,” said Senator Dylan Fernandes. “The median home price is unaffordable for many working families and first-time homebuyers; the rental market is tight; businesses struggle to find the workers they need while seniors struggle to remain in the communities they helped to build. There’s no easy fix and we need to explore every option that allows us to build housing that meets local needs.”

“For Cape Cod, the Islands, and Southeastern Massachusetts, this is about resilience. It’s about making sure students can stay in school, healthcare workers can stay in our communities, and our economy can remain strong year-round,” said Senator Cyr. “I’m proud to have partnered with Senator Fernandes to secure these resources. The investments made by the Senate will make a tangible difference for our region.”

The Higher Education Bond Bill now moves forward with these amendments included.