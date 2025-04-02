Elder Law and Estate Planning Firm Adds New Ownership

New Bedford, MA. April 1, 2025 – Surprenant & Beneski, P.C. is proud to announce a significant milestone in the firm’s history as it welcomes Partner Erin L. Nunes into firm ownership. With this transition, the firm will rebrand as Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes, marking the next phase in its legacy of estate planning and elder law excellence.

Attorney Michelle D. Beneski, who has co-owned the firm alongside her brother, Attorney Daniel M. Surprenant, since 2010, has been thoughtfully considering the future as she plans for retirement in the coming years. While stepping into a new phase of her career, Michelle will remain actively involved in the firm over the next three to four years to ensure a seamless transition for clients and staff.

“I’ve dedicated my career to building a firm that excels in estate planning and elder law, driven by a commitment to safeguarding family assets and providing expert guidance,” says Michelle. “My passion extends beyond client advocacy to mentoring a team that will carry this legacy forward, ensuring our clients receive exceptional care for years to come.”

Attorney Erin L. Nunes has been a valued member of the firm since 2004, contributing her skills across every role within the organization before becoming a leading attorney. Her hands-on experience has given her a deep understanding of client needs and firm operations. She also plays a pivotal role in mentoring junior attorneys and legal staff and is known for her passion for community education and supporting professionals who serve the same population.

“I am honored to step into this new role and continue the firm’s legacy of excellence,” says Erin. “Michelle has been an incredible mentor, and I am committed to upholding the firm’s values and providing our clients with the highest level of service.”

Attorney Daniel M. Surprenant, who will remain with the firm for at least the next decade, expresses his enthusiasm for this new chapter. “Together, Michelle, Erin, and I will continue to develop the knowledge, skills, and experience of our attorneys and staff. I look forward to partnering with Erin to bring the firm into the future while maintaining the strong foundation we’ve built.”

With this leadership transition comes a refreshed brand identity. The firm’s new name, Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes, reflects its long-standing commitment to client service and continuity for generations to come.

The firm remains dedicated to its mission of protecting families, preserving legacies, and providing expert estate planning and elder law services with the same trusted team. Clients can feel confident that the firm is well-positioned to continue offering compassionate guidance and legal expertise for years to come.