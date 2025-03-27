Eversource, Arbor Day Foundation to Offer Free Trees to Customers

HYANNIS – As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Eversource is once again partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to distribute more than 1,000 free trees to customers in selected communities across its three-state service territory through the non-profit’s innovative Energy-Saving Trees program, including hundreds in Massachusetts. This year, customers in Springfield and Waltham will be eligible to reserve a complimentary tree on a first-come, first-serve basis and take advantage of the many benefits they provide.

Through this initiative, customers will have access to an interactive platform that allows them to view their property and find the best location to plant their tree to conserve energy, as well as calculate estimated environmental benefits and annual cost savings. Eligible customers can reserve one free tree per household through the online portal that launched this week. The program will continue until all trees are reserved, and distribution events are planned in each community for early May.

“Following the successful rollout of the Energy-Saving Trees program last year, we’re excited to extend this initiative to additional communities in Massachusetts so that more customers can learn the importance of planting the right tree in the right place,” said Eversource Manager of Vegetation Management Christopher Gonzalez. “Not only can properly placed trees help customers save energy, they also provide positive environmental benefits for entire communities from improved air quality to reduced stormwater runoff and supporting biodiversity and pollinators. We’re grateful to collaborate with the Arbor Day Foundation on this unique program that aligns with our mission of being responsible environmental stewards across the communities we serve while ensuring the delivery of safe, reliable electricity for our customers.”

Eversource distributes trees at last year’s event in Springfield.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Eversource to distribute trees in a variety of cities and neighborhoods, which underscores the company’s dedication to sustainability and being a driver of positive change in communities across New England,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees provided through this program can help improve local air quality while also providing critical energy savings, and we’re thankful to partner with a company that steps up to help create healthier and more resilient communities for the residents they serve.”

Eversource works year-round to advance educational partnerships with arborists, municipalities, students and the public about planting the right tree in the right place. For more information about the energy company’s nationally recognized sustainability efforts, please visit Eversource.com. For registration and portal assistance, please contact the Arbor Day Foundation by calling 1-855-234-3801.