Flash Car Washes Doubling Footprint

Local Car Wash Group Expanding to 26 Locations to Better Serve New England

Flash Car Washes announced plans to increase their footprint to 26 Flash Car Washes through a series of acquisitions and new builds.

Flash recently acquired Personal Touch Car Washes with 6 locations in Connecticut (Litchfield, New Haven, Waterbury), Rhode Island (Johnston, Providence), and Massachusetts (Springfield). The group plans to upgrade each Personal Touch site and reopen as Flash Car Washes.

The first upgrade is already in progress at 504 Killingly Street in Johnston, RI. The next site to be upgraded will be the Personal Touch Car Wash located at 1417 E. Main Street in Waterbury, CT, followed by the remaining Personal Touch Car Washes in Springfield, MA, Providence, RI, and Litchfield and New Haven, CT. All will undergo major site upgrades and reopen as Flash Car Wash locations.

A brand-new Flash Car Wash in Newington, CT, is expected to open in April, followed by a new Taunton Ave location in East Providence, RI, this summer, then Hartford Ave in Johnston, RI, and off Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport, CT, shortly thereafter. Additional sites in development will open in 2024.

About Flash Car Washes

Flash Car Washes opened in 2017 and joined the Balise Auto Group in 2021. With a growing number of locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, Flash is on a mission to become New England’s favorite car wash. Current locations include: Cromwell, Litchfield, Meriden, Middletown, New Britain, New Haven, Vernon, and Waterbury, CT; Hyannis, Springfield (2), and West Springfield, MA; and Cranston, Johnston, Providence, and Warwick, RI.

For more information, visit https://flashcarwashes.com/