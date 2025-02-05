Habitat for Humanity Shed Raffle Supporting Local Housing

YARMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is hosting a shed raffle to support its housing efforts.

The following is the statement from the organization:

Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is hosting its annual “Shed for Homes Raffle.” The proceeds will help build more affordable homes on Cape Cod. The winning ticket will be drawn at Habitat Cape Cod’s Falmouth ReStore on Saturday, May 24th. The winner does not need to be present to win and will choose either a new shed built by Pine Harbor Wood Products on the winner’s property (anywhere on Cape Cod) or $3,000 cash.

Raffle tickets are $5 for one, $20 for five, $40 for 15, and $100 for 35. Tickets can be purchased at Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod’s ReStore locations at 805 Gifford Street Extension in Falmouth and 28 Whites Path in South Yarmouth, and online at habitatcapecod.org/events.

Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod has completed nearly 200 homes from Bourne to Provincetown and is currently building in Dennis, and Wellfleet. Additional builds are planned for Yarmouth, Marston’s Mills, Falmouth, Brewster, Orleans, Sandwich, and North Falmouth. Qualifying families are selected via drawing, and future homeowners contribute sweat equity, helping build their homes alongside local volunteers, then purchase their homes with an affordable mortgage. Habitat Cape Cod has been nationally recognized for building energy-efficient, affordable homes. All homes are deed-restricted to remain affordable in perpetuity. Habitat Cape Cod relies on the generosity of our community to build affordable homes with local Cape Cod families. To ensure gifts stay local, donors must donate online at habitatcapecod.org or via mail to 411 Main Street, Suite 6, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675.