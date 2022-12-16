Housing Assistance Grateful for Seasonal Support

Gifts as small as $5 have a big impact for Cape residents in need

Dozens of sleeping bags and hundreds of gift bags and gift cards are among the many donations that have come into the Housing Assistance office in Hyannis to give comfort and cheer to some of our neediest neighbors this holiday season.

“Our donors have stepped up in a way that is truly inspiring,” said Lin Grace Rohr, director of community engagement and donor stewardship at Housing Assistance. “We cannot thank them enough for their kindness and generosity.”

For instance, Kelli Dottridge of Osterville coordinated friends and volunteers from the Cotuit Federated Church, the South Congregational Church in Centerville and the youth group of Corpus Christi Parish in East Sandwich to fill 150 gift bags for teenagers and other individuals experiencing homelessness or living in shelters. The gift bags contain gloves, hats, blankets, snacks, toiletries and books; many of the items were donated by local businesses.

In addition, Dottridge donated 47 sleeping bags, which will be distributed by Housing Assistance’s homeless outreach coordinators to people who are living in tents or cars.

The Cape Cod & Islands Association of REALTORS® filled more than 50 “welcome home” baskets for Housing Assistance clients moving from a shelter to transitional or permanent housing. The baskets are filled with cookware, cleaning products, bedding, towels and other items people need when starting out in a new home. Carriage House shelter director Gemma Rehm said the cost of basic items like these can add up if someone has to buy them all at once. “I am so fortunate to see the faces of the moms who receive these baskets,” she said. “There are tears of thanks and happiness. It’s the final part of their journey, from shelter to their own home, and to send them off with this gift is beyond special.”

Doug Mackie, owner of Living Water Restoration and Mold Remediation in West Barnstable, donated hundreds of $5 gift cards for McDonald’s, Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts and $15 for Stop and Shop. The gift cards will enable people who are homeless to sit in a warm, safe space and enjoy a hot meal or beverage without fear of being asked to leave.

“Everyone at Housing Assistance is grateful to all those who are donating goods and money so generously this holiday season,” said HAC CEO Alisa Magnotta.

There’s still time to give and make someone’s holiday season a little warmer and brighter. An anonymous donor is matching all donations to Housing Assistance through the end of the year up to a total of $50,000. Donations can be made at haconcapecod.org/make-donation/.

About Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC)

Now in its 48th year, Housing Assistance Corporation provides a spectrum of services to help our homeless and vulnerable neighbors secure a safe, stable place to call home, including homeless outreach to family shelters, rental vouchers, affordable housing development, energy efficiency, and first-time homebuyer support. HAC also works to address the root causes of housing instability – lack of inventory and lack of affordability – that affect almost all income levels in our region. To learn more, visit www.haconcapecod.org.