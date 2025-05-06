“Never Heard of Her: The Bridge Beirne Story” Hits Falmouth Stage

Art Lab, in collaboration with College Light Opera Company, presents Never Heard of Her: The Bridget Beirne Story at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Lucas Hall in West Falmouth, Massachusetts. This intimate two-nights-only event features award-winning actor Bridget Beirne and Tom Frey at the piano. Tickets are currently on sale at collegelightoperacompany.com.

When everyone from teachers to directors to critics to the local parish priest says you’re going to be a star, what happens when you’re… well… not? Through stories from a long career on stages in New York City and around the country, and with a song list of everything from classic rock to Broadway to current pop hits, Bridget Beirne tells you what it’s like to be just another actor in the trenches who was told she’d be a star. Featuring Beirne’s real-life partner, Tom Frey, on the piano, this evening is for anyone who’s been on the long and winding road to self-validation and all the “ish” it can bring.

Art Lab’s Meg Fofonoff shared, “Bridget Beirne is a shining star on any stage — from Funny Girl to Parade to My Fair Lady to A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline. There is no role she can’t take on with the utmost brilliance and grace. Prepare to be enchanted by her dazzling wit, sparkling stage presence, and powerhouse vocals. You won’t want to miss this show. Anyone who hasn’t heard of Bridget, should have!”

TICKET INFORMATION

General admission tickets to Never Heard of Her: The Bridget Beirne Story are $35 and can be purchased at collegelightoperacompany.com or by calling 508.548.0668.

ABOUT BRIDGET BEIRNE

Bridget Beirne is an actor, singer, audiobook narrator, and acting coach with over 20 years of experience in the business. She has appeared on Off Broadway/New York stages in That Time of the Year and Oh, Boy! at the York Theatre; Jesus Christ, Superstar with LiveStage Performance NYC; Manhattan Madcaps of 1924 at Symphony Space NYC; The Ballad of Ella Mae Wiggins at The Working Theatre; and Elektrafire! at the NY Fringe Festival. Regionally, she has been seen in the newly revised version of May We All at The REV Theatre Co.; Mack and Mabel, Gidion’s Knot, and Road Show at Stages Repertory Theatre; Beehive: The 60’s Musical and Leader of the Pack at the Cape Playhouse; Man of La Mancha at Virginia Musical Theatre; Lizzie Borden at Goodspeed Norma Terris Theatre; Beehive: The 60’s Musical at Maltz Jupiter Theatre; Beehive: The 60’s Musical at Greater Boston Stage Co.; My Fair Lady, Funny Girl, and A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline at Fiddlehead Theatre; Violet, Floyd Collins, Parade, and others with SpeakEasy Stage Co.; and many shows as a former longtime member of the acting company at the Peterborough Players, including The Drowsy Chaperone, Our Town, Beehive: The 60’s Musical, Outside Mullingar, Constellations, The 39 Steps, as well as Always, Patsy Cline and A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline. Bridget holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the Boston Conservatory and is represented by Lynne Jebens and Mikey Nagy at The Collective Talent Agency in NYC.

For more information, please visit bridgetbeirne.com.

ABOUT TOM FREY

Tom Frey is a director, actor, and musician. As an Artistic Director, he helmed the critically successful 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons at the Peterborough Players, and led the theatre through the pandemic. For nearly 20 years, he has been the U.S. Resident Director of the Canadian smash-hit play, 2 Pianos 4 Hands. He has directed over 20 productions of 2P4H at theatres around the country, including Portland Stage, The Cape Playhouse, Stages Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Pittsburgh City Theatre, the Rubicon, and many others, with upcoming 2025 productions at the Pioneer Theatre Company and a fifth-time return to North Coast Rep. In addition to directing the show, he has performed it over 600 times in the United States and Canada. He has played both roles in the show, but spent most of his time playing the role of Ted. Tom has also performed as an actor in pieces across the country and in Canada. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

For more information, please visit thetomfrey.com.

ABOUT ART LAB

Art Lab is a commercial producer of Broadway theater, regional theater, and a developer of new works in New York City and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. A powerhouse female duo — Meg Fofonoff, Producing Artistic Director, and Megan Chacalos, Associate Producer — strive to create stories of the past that resonate today. Art Lab has been a producer on shows such as Head Over Heels, Come From Away (West End), and The Cher Show. Art Lab was groundbreaking in producing several seasons (2020-2023) of “virtually produced” musicals, such as Disenchanted, First Date, Amour, and three theater-based online series, The Show Must Go On Show, Art Lab Presents, and Broadway Interludes. Most recently Art Lab has produced a concert series in New York City, The Muse Sessions, and A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, Rachel York’s For The Love of It, Mum’s the Word on Cape Cod, and A Country Wife in collaboration with Red Bull Theatre. Art Lab is currently a producer on Wild About You and Little Dancer and is proud to be a producer of The King’s Critique. In upcoming projects, Art Lab is excited to produce its own new work, Silk — with a stellar creative team that includes Chilina Kennedy, Eric Holmes, and Daniel Edmonds — and The King’s Critique — a new musical by Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes.