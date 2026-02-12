Outer Cape Health Services Encourages Patients to “Know Your Numbers” During American Heart Month

Harwich Port, Mass., February 10, 2026 – Outer Cape Health Services (OCHS), a federally qualified community health center serving the outermost towns of Cape Cod, is observing American Heart Month this February by focusing on how heart-health numbers are being used differently – and more effectively – than in the past to help patients understand risk earlier and take action.

American Heart Month, led nationally by the American Heart Association, encourages simple steps to support long-term heart health. This year, OCHS is highlighting the importance of understanding key measures such as blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, weight, and waist size, and how updated medical guidance allows clinicians and patients to act earlier to reduce risk.

“Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women, which is why early detection matters so much,” said Andrew Chin, Senior Medical Director at Outer Cape Health Services. “What’s changed over time is how we define and interpret risk especially when it comes to blood pressure and other common measurements. Patients need to be aware of these changes so they can be best informed about diet, exercise, and medical treatment.”

Blood pressure numbers show how heart-health guidance has evolved. Organizations such as the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology now define high blood pressure as 130 over 80, down from the previous 140 over 90, indicating damage can begin at lower levels than once thought.

“The shift doesn’t mean people suddenly became less healthy,” Chin said. “It means we now understand that earlier intervention through lifestyle changes, stress management, and medication can better protect cardiac health before serious problems develop.”

Doctors now look at several heart-health numbers together, rather than just one at a time. Cholesterol is evaluated alongside age, blood pressure, diabetes status, and smoking history to guide decisions about risk and treatment. Blood sugar in the prediabetes range gets closer attention because it raises heart risk even before diabetes develops. Waist size is another key measure, since abdominal weight strains the heart even when body mass index (BMI) alone isn’t high. BMI is now seen as just one piece of the overall picture.

For the communities served by Outer Cape Health Services, these changes reinforce the value of prevention and regular care. “Many of the people we serve are older, managing chronic conditions, or face barriers to getting regular screenings,” said OCHS CEO Dr. Damian Archer. “Heart health isn’t just an individual concern – it affects families, workplaces, and the stability of our communities.”

OCHS encourages patients to use American Heart Month as an opportunity to schedule preventive screenings, ask questions during routine visits, and talk with their care teams about what their numbers indicate for prevention and care. For more information, click here. To learn more about scheduling a telehealth visit to discuss heart health, click here.

About Outer Cape Health Services:

Outer Cape Health Services is a federally qualified community health center organization with locations in Harwich Port, Provincetown and Wellfleet. Our mission is to provide a full range of primary health care and supportive social services that promote the health and well-being of all who live in or visit the ten outermost towns of Cape Cod. OCHS cares for more than 20,000 patients annually, and no one is denied access to services due to an inability to pay. Founded in 1987 through the merger of Health Associates of Provincetown and the AIM Medical Center in Wellfleet, Outer Cape Health Services has a long history of successful growth and expansion in pursuit of this mission. Outer Cape Health Services, Inc. (OCHS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is governed by a Board of Directors representative of its community. All board members live on Cape Cod and the majority are OCHS patients. For additional information about Outer Cape Health Services, click here.