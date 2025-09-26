The Davenport Companies Induct Two New Members Into the ’15-Year Club’

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

From The Davenport Companies:

YARMOUTH – The Davenport Companies inducted two new members into their 15-Year Club on Thursday, September 25, 2025, during an event in West Dennis, MA.

The South-Yarmouth-based Davenport Companies began the tradition 15 years after they were incorporated in 1956 and have held the celebration annually. Team members with 15 years of service are recognized in a multimedia presentation capped with a dinner and watch ceremony.

This year’s event takes on special significance as it leads into The Davenport Companies 70th year in business on Cape Cod which will be marked in 2026.

The 2025 15 Year Club inductees include: Monique Andrade/Thirwood and Judy Wilson/Thirwood Place. The two inductees were joined by family and fellow team members for the event at the Lighthouse Inn in West Dennis, MA.

“You can’t succeed as a local business for seven decades without dedication and perseverance from your team members,” said DeWitt Davenport, CEO of The Davenport Companies.

“Those who work with us daily are not considered employees – they are family – part of The Davenport Companies family that began in 1956 when my father and grandfather started our company with a small housing development in West Dennis,” he said.

The Davenport Companies is a fourth-generation family-owned company that employs over 400 people at more than a dozen companies throughout New England and beyond, including commercial and residential real estate, senior living, construction, golf, fencing, storage facilities, and other service businesses.

Learn more about us at www.thedavenportcompanies.com.