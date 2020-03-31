10 Movies You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

If you’re like many who rely on social media for your movie and series recommendations, let us make it easy for you. Here are 10 of the top movies right now on Netflix, according to digitaltrends.com, in no particular order. Take them all in! Pop some popcorn and get comfortable. You’ve got nowhere else to go, right?

Marriage Story (2019)

This is a story of divorce, of a couple coming to the ultimate realization that the futures they want are simply incompatible and the messy process of sorting out where they go from there. The couple in question is playwright, Charlie Barber (Adam Driver), and his actress wife, Nicole (Scarlett Johansson). Nicole wants to move back to Los Angeles where a new job awaits, while Charlie would rather stay in New York. It’s the latest in a series of tensions, the one that finally breaks them, and the two lawyer up, marshaling their grievances as they divvy up what remains of their life together. Sounds like a bummer, but has great acting.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

A classic! Set in the 1930s, Raiders of the Lost Ark follows Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), a professor of archaeology who moonlights as an adventurer, exploring ancient ruins and plundering their treasures in the name of science. When he learns that Nazis are seeking the legendary Ark of the Covenant, Jones and his former girlfriend, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), head to Egypt to find the Ark first. This was the first in the Indiana Jones series and, as usual, one might argue the best.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Roman Polanski’s first American film is adapted from Ira Levin’s horror bestseller and endures as one of the most admired and disturbing horror films of all time. When Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) and her struggling actor husband, Guy (John Cassevetes), move into the Bramford, an old New York City building with only elderly residents and an eerie reputation, Rosemary becomes suspicious of neighbors and strange noises around the building. After Guy scores a Broadway role, Rosemary has a horrifying dream of being raped by a beast. As she becomes increasingly isolated and sickened during her pregnancy, Rosemary begins to lose her mind as it becomes clear that this is no ordinary baby. Widely considered a masterstroke of direction and production design, Rosemary’s Baby was a defining film of its era.

Zodiac (2007)

The Zodiac killer, who terrorized San Francisco in the ‘60s and ‘70s, remains one of the most notorious uncaught criminals in history. David Fincher’s 2007 film doesn’t attempt to solve the crime; instead, it uses the case as the impetus for a character study, focusing on the obsessions of three men trying to catch the killer. The protagonist is Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), a puzzle-obsessed cartoonist for the San Francisco Chronicle, who jumps at the chance to decode a message the killer sent to the paper’s editors. Together with crime reporter Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.) and homicide detective David Toschi (Mark Ruffalo), Graysmith tries to piece together the clues the killer leaves behind. Despite its length, Zodiac is a tense, gripping thriller.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

This one’s perfect for kids, or anyone who appreciates animation. It offers you all the Spider-Men, -Women, and -Pigs you could ask for (and then some). The film follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a teen who gets a bite from a radioactive spider and develops spider-esque superpowers. When Wilson Fisk (Liev Schreiber) uses an experimental machine to try and move between dimensions, Miles ends up meeting a weary, older version of Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) who agrees to help Miles deal with the universe-collision crisis. They also get some help from an assortment of alternate-universe Spider-Folks, including Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), anime-inspired Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and hardboiled gumshoe Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage). Into the Spider-Verse is an adventurous, funny superhero movie, one that has no qualms about throwing weird stuff at the audience.

Dolemite is My Name (2019)

After a lengthy hiatus from the silver screen, Eddie Murphy returned in unusual but triumphant fashion. In Dolemite is My Name, Murphy plays Rudy Ray Moore, a washed-up musician who completely transformed himself into the ’70s blaxploitation character Dolemite, becoming a cult star in the process. One of a string of movies Netflix made in 2019 in an attempt to break into the Oscars (successfully, though not with Dolemite), this is more provocative than your average Eddie Murphy comedy and sees one of the world’s most beloved comics capably take on one of his most nuanced, dramatic, although still hilarious roles ever.

El Camino (2019)

Breaking Bad might not have needed a sequel — the finale provided excellent closure — but it got a great one anyway. El Camino follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), former disciple of meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston), picking up where the show left him: speeding away from the compound where he’d been held prisoner, toward what then seemed an uncertain future. Now, Jesse is on the run from the law, trying to stay one step ahead with nothing but his wits and a gun. El Camino has the frantic pace that Breaking Bad was so good at, as Jesse stumbles from one setback to the next. It also maintains the crisp cinematography that made the show look so good.

A Silent Voice (2016)

This somewhat dark, anime movie follows Shoya, a young man haunted by guilt. In elementary school, he was one of a number of kids who bullied a deaf student named Shoko Nishiyima until she changed schools. When the other kids point to Shoya as the sole culprit, he ends up an outcast, the target of bullying himself. Years later, Shoya is consumed by self-loathing and a desire to make things right, so he learns sign language and reaches out to Shoko in hope of atoning. In the process, the two of them, as well as the circle of friends that forms around them, confront the pains of honest communication. A Silent Voice is a beautiful film, with lush animation, some striking visual flourishes, and a story that delves into its characters’ complicated, occasionally repulsive personalities.

Step Brothers (2008)

Brennan (Will Ferrell) and Dale (John C. Reilly) may be grown men but that doesn’t stop them from entering all-out sibling warfare when their single parents get engaged. Each middle-aged failure-to-launch is perfectly content living at home and never working a day in their lives but now, their parents are fed up. When they get an ultimatum to shape up or move out, they’ll have to get along, get jobs, and join the real world like they should have 20 years ago before they wind up on the street. Ferrell and Reilly are both on their game in this constantly hilarious, unusual movie about growing up. It also inspired the creation of the Catalina Wine Mixer.

Burning (2018)

Working odd jobs while struggling to come up with an idea for a novel, jaded writing major Lee Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in) runs into a woman he grew up with, Shin Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-seo). She’s also working a dead-end job to stay afloat, but she’s excited to see Jong-su again, and the two start a fling. When Hae-mi returns from a trip to Africa, however, she has a friend in tow: a wealthy businessman named Ben (Steven Yeun). Jong-su feels an immediate resentment toward Ben, who has charmed Hae-mi. As the three spend time together, Ben reveals himself, little by little, to Jong-su, who begins to understand that behind Ben’s affable veil lurks something dangerous. Burning is an intense psychological thriller, one that touches on issues of masculinity, economic decline, and even international politics; it’s a Netflix film that leaves viewers thinking long after it ends, and has received a long list of accolades.