10 Smells Every Cape Codder Knows

A collection of the most amazing aromas, signature stenches and eminent emanations coming from all corners of Cape Cod.

10

The smoky seafood smell of a Cape Cod clambake

9

The combination of diesel, fish and salt at Martha’s Vineyard’s Menemsha Harbor docks

8

Sun tan lotion on the beach

7

Hydrangea blossoms opening up in the spring and displaying throughout the summer

6

Low tide in the marshes

5

The purple acres of the Cape Cod Lavender Farm in Harwich



4

A steaming hot plate of fried clams

3

The buttery, lemon-tinged aroma of a freshly-made lobster roll

2

The tartness of cranberry juice mixed into a Cape Codder cocktail

1

The lusciously sweet smell of the Cape’s ice cream parlors