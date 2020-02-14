10 Smells Every Cape Codder Knows

A collection of the most amazing aromas, signature stenches and eminent emanations coming from all corners of Cape Cod.
10
The smoky seafood smell of a Cape Cod clambake
9
The combination of diesel, fish and salt at Martha’s Vineyard’s Menemsha Harbor docks
8
Sun tan lotion on the beach
7
Hydrangea blossoms opening up in the spring and displaying throughout the summer
6
Low tide in the marshes
5
The purple acres of the Cape Cod Lavender Farm in Harwich
4
A steaming hot plate of fried clams
3
The buttery, lemon-tinged aroma of a freshly-made lobster roll
2
The tartness of cranberry juice mixed into a Cape Codder cocktail
1
The lusciously sweet smell of the Cape’s ice cream parlors