10 Smells Every Cape Codder Knows

February 14, 2020

A collection of the most amazing aromas, signature stenches and eminent emanations coming from all corners of Cape Cod.

10

The smoky seafood smell of a Cape Cod clambake

A Maine Lobster bake with chicken and corn on the beach.

9

The combination of diesel, fish and salt at Martha’s Vineyard’s Menemsha Harbor docks

Pier in a fishing village menemsha

8

Sun tan lotion on the beach

woman holding and applying suntan lotion on a beach

7

Hydrangea blossoms opening up in the spring and displaying throughout the summer

Hydrangeas are considered by some to be the signature flower of Cape Cod. The first annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival starts this weekend.

6

Low tide in the marshes

KA_Wellfleet_marsh72_112315

5

The purple acres of the Cape Cod Lavender Farm in Harwich
KA_Lavender Farm_Harwich_052616_023

4

A steaming hot plate of fried clams

Authentic New England clam roll with coleslaw. Vignetted for emphasis.

3

The buttery, lemon-tinged aroma of a freshly-made lobster roll

Lobster roll

2

The tartness of cranberry juice mixed into a Cape Codder cocktail

sk_harwich-cranberry-harvest_10-17-16-56

1

The lusciously sweet smell of the Cape’s ice cream parlors

IceCream

