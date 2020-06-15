You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Environmental & Wildlife / 10 Things You May Not Know About Sharks

10 Things You May Not Know About Sharks

June 15, 2020

Sharks have become ever more present in our Cape Cod waters. We have all seen the movies and probably tuned in to the Discovery Channel for “Shark Week,” but how much do you know about our famous summertime residents? Here are 10 interesting facts you may not know:

1. Sharks have ears! Sharks can hear prey up to 3,000 feet away! (Their ears are located on the INSIDE of their heads)

2. Sharks have the thickest skin of any animal species! (Up to 6 inches thick!)

3. Sharks can’t make noise. They have no vocal cords.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

4. Hammerheads are the youngest known species of sharks.

5. Sharks have very few natural predators. Humans are their biggest threat.

6. Most sharks do not like the taste of humans.

7. White sharks have been a prohibited species – protected from harvesting – in U.S. waters since 1991

A basking shark, mouth open, filter feeding. Photo credit: Greg Skomal

8. Basking sharks often travel in pairs or in schools. Basking sharks can grow up to 26 feet long and weigh approximately 11,000 pounds.

9. Sharks skeletons are made of cartilage and not bone.

10. Sharks are ticklish… Let’s just file that under “Do not try this at home”

 

Resources: The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Sharks-World.com and Oceana.com

Filed Under: Environmental & Wildlife, Lifestyle Tagged With:
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 