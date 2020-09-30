11 Top Spots for Cape Cod Photography

The ocean vistas, dunes, and marshes of the Cape make it no secret that Cape Cod is packed with beautiful locations for photography. Here are 11 particularly lovely places to venture to with your camera this season. These locations, and many more, make wonderful backdrops for those family photos, too!
Mayflower Beach, Dennis
Kaitrin Acuna grew up in Connecticut and moved to Cape Cod after finishing college. She studied at the University of Connecticut and University College Dublin to obtain a BFA in Photography.
Over the past four years, she has received twelve artist grants to pursue a variety of photographic series around New England and Europe, and has exhibited in shows at the William Benton Museum of Art, the Ely Slade House Museum, as well as several local galleries.
Outside of the photographic world, Kaitrin can be found painting colorful art cars, trying new foods, and planning to travel wherever she can get to.
Will any tall ships pass through the cape cod canal
Absolutely amazing photos! Cannot keep my eyes away.
Am really surprised that Fort Hill in Eastham was not listed!!! Shame on you!!! It is the most gorgeous site for photographers!!!
Fort Hill faces East….great for Sunrises…..not so for Sunsets.
The sun sets in the west….therefore facing west looking out over the water on Cape Cod Bay or on Nantucket Sound are where you will get the best Sunset shots.
Great photography is a result of going out and finding that great shot, be it a landscape, seascape, city/townscape or anywhere your creativity brings you!
These are incredibly mediocre shots.
I agree with Steve. I think they are impressive if you’ve never seen Cape Cod before but otherwise, they are pretty “run of the mill”. For example, the one of the White Cedar swamp doesn’t do that are justice. Just looking at the base of a tree isn’t impressive. There’s a lot in that swamp that one would never expect to see on the Cape.
What a negative overly critical mind set Steve and Andi. Nothing like squelching people’s creativity and enjoyment with that attitude.
Nice work Kaitrin, thanks for sharing. I’ve been coming to the Cape since my college years in the sixties and now live here permanently and still appreciate nice photos of this beautiful piece of earth.