A Beginners Guide to Clamming on the Cape

So you’re craving clams, whether that is in linguine sauce, clams casino or just raw and you’re tired of paying 75 cents to $1.50 per clam at the store (and those “fresh” store clams look like they’ve been sitting there for a while!). Or, you’re looking for something for to do with the kiddos and have a limited budget.

Whether you’re craving clams or looking for something to do with the family, you might want to consider obtaining your shellfishing license in your town and digging your own right out of the Cape Cod waters. I’ve gotten everything from mussels to conch to scallops while clamming, and you’re kids will likely too.

Here is a step by step beginners guide to get shellfishing on the Cape.