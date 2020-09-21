A Beginners Guide to Clamming on the Cape

So you’re craving clams, whether that is in linguine sauce, clams casino or just raw and you’re tired of paying 75 cents to $1.50 per clam at the store (and those “fresh” store clams look like they’ve been sitting there for a while!). Or, you’re looking for something for to do with the kiddos and have a limited budget.
Whether you’re craving clams or looking for something to do with the family, you might want to consider obtaining your shellfishing license in your town and digging your own right out of the Cape Cod waters. I’ve gotten everything from mussels to conch to scallops while clamming, and you’re kids will likely too.
Here is a step by step beginners guide to get shellfishing on the Cape.
Step 1: Obtain Your Shell fishing License
This can be attained at your town’s Marine and Environmental Affairs Office. A complete list of all of these offices can be found on our permits and licenses page. The Marine and Environmental Affairs Office will give you a booklet filled with useful information, including areas that are open and closed, and when approved dates are to shellfish. Make sure you bring your license with you anytime you go clamming.
Comments
“Waiters” ????? Really. Don’t you mean waders? I would think someone would have caught this mistake and now you are going to have dozens of off cape people looking in vain for waiters. Best if they try a restaurant that still has help in spite the US Congress and the lack of foreign waiters…..
Larry Perry