You are here: Home / Lifestyle / 7 Ways to Elude Great White Sharks on Cape Cod

7 Ways to Elude Great White Sharks on Cape Cod

July 8, 2020

In the summer on Cape Cod many people flock to the various beaches to swim, relax and enjoy the beautiful landscape.

If you are going swimming you should be aware and take caution to the sharks that occasionally show up in the waters off the coast of Cape Cod.

The Cape Cod National Seashore has released a list of tips on how to avoid the sharks that wander near the shore.

Whether you are young or old these tips could save you a really bad scare while enjoying your time at the beach. Along with the tips from the National Seashore, we have also added our own.

Check out our infographic below!

avoidSharksInfographic_high

 

Looking For More On Sharks?

sb

Filed Under: Environmental & Wildlife, Lifestyle

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 