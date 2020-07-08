7 Ways to Elude Great White Sharks on Cape Cod

In the summer on Cape Cod many people flock to the various beaches to swim, relax and enjoy the beautiful landscape.

If you are going swimming you should be aware and take caution to the sharks that occasionally show up in the waters off the coast of Cape Cod.

The Cape Cod National Seashore has released a list of tips on how to avoid the sharks that wander near the shore.

Whether you are young or old these tips could save you a really bad scare while enjoying your time at the beach. Along with the tips from the National Seashore, we have also added our own.

Check out our infographic below!

