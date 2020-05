It was a bittersweet day at Barnstable High School as staff members and volunteers lined the driveway with signs and noise makers to bid congratulations to the senior class of 2020. Here are a few pictures from the event:

Barnstable High School Senior Swag Day 2020 ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 11

While officials try to work out plans for a graduation ceremony, this was a chance for students to pick up “swag bags” filled with t-shirts and other items to remember their time spent at Barnstable High School. The procession of cars filled with and parents lasted close to 2 hours wrapping around the school in the warm sunshine.

From all of us at CCB-Media, we wish all graduating seniors the best of luck as they begin the next chapter in their lives!