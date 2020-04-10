Cape Cod DART: PUP-Up Pet Food Pantries Across the Cape

If you need help supplying food for your dog or cat, there is a local organization ready to help.

In times of uncertainty, so many people rely on our pets for emotional support. They are our companions, our friends and members of our families. Unfortunately, with so many people losing income, simple necessities have become luxuries. We are lucky to have so many organizations that step up to help in our time of need. The Cape Cod Disaster Animal Response Team (D.A.R.T.) is one of those great groups.

CC DART is a nonprofit corporation created to support Barnstable County’s response to the Federal Pets Act of 2006, which requires states to plan for the evacuation of pets (animals as well as people) during disasters – in order to qualify for FEMA reimbursement. In the event of a declared emergency, CCDART may provide for rescue, triage, temporary sheltering and/or transport of animals to veterinary clinics or alternate boarding facilities. CCDART strictly adheres to the Incident Command System as put forth by FEMA.

Thankfully, we are all able to stay home with our pets. Unfortunately for many, staying home means not working and very little income.

Thanks to some very generous donations, CC DART is able to help families in need of supplies for their dogs and cats through their “Pup-Up” Pet Food Pantries across the Cape. Pick up is by appointment only and while supplies last.

Locations include:

Sunday, April 12, 1-3pm West Parish Congregation Church, Rte 149, West Barnstable

Friday, April 17, 4-6pm, Christ The King Church, Rte 151, Mashpee

Sunday, April 19, 1-3pm, Dennis Police Department, Rte 134, South Dennis

Friday, April 24, 4-6pm, Bourne State Police Barracks, Bourne Rotary, Bourne

Sunday, April 26, 1-3pm, First Baptist Church, Rte 28, Harwich

To register for pick-up, please visit www.CCDart.org