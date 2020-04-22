Date Night Ideas for Couples

Having a date night isn’t what it used to be – for now, anyway. Going out to dinner, having drinks, seeing a movie or just going for a drive to some undetermined destination have all been temporarily shelved. But it doesn’t mean you can’t still have a great date at home.

Being home together a lot, let’s face it, can get a little boring. But, with a little creativity, date nights can still be meaningful, even at home. Here are a few ideas to keep that date-night date fun – together.

Cook a meal together – This doesn’t necessarily require a special trip to the market to make it a special meal. Find a recipe online for which you can use ingredients you already have on hand. Spending time creating something that you can enjoy together is the point. Use the good dishes and fancy stemware. Light some candles and find some music you both like on your playlist. Slow dance in the kitchen!

Have a picnic – OK, so it might just be in your backyard instead of at a park or a romantic lookout with a great view, but you’ll still be focused on each other anyway, right? Right! So, grab that blanket, some easy-to-assemble finger foods like cheeses, fruit, crackers, meats, etc., and a nice bottle of wine, and enjoy the afternoon sunshine. If you’d like to do this in the evening, try using battery-operated flickering candles, or those camping lanterns in the garage! Oh, and don’t forget the bug spray.

Play games – Board games, card games, video games, Twister… whatever you’re into. Whether it’s competitive or just for fun, you’re bound to have some laughs together. Print out some paint by numbers, for something artsy and a little different. There are loads of options online now to keep everyone entertained. We see lots of people working on puzzles on social media. Give it a try as a couple!

Bake together – Make something sweet to share. Be crafty or silly, with cheesecake or brownies or muffins, or make something spectacular. How about baking something fancy that’s French, Italian or Japanese? Be flirty, be messy! Don those aprons and release your inner pastry chef!

Go shopping together – From the comfort of your home, of course. Many of your local favorite stores have great online selections and curb-side pickup or fast delivery. Looking to add a few touches of flair to a room? Easy. Would you like to get something special for your special person? Shop online together for just want they’ve always wanted.

Plan a vacation – Look, this can’t last forever. Why not take this time to think about some romantic getaways that you can look forward to when we can socialize again? Plan a weekend away, or plan for a whole week! Travel is dirt cheap right now, and you might be able to get a good deal for when this is all over. You’ll be needing a change of scenery by then, for sure.