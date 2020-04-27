Declutter and Donate! There’s No Time Like the Present

You’ve bleached, disinfected and cleaned your house to death these last few weeks. But have you tackled those closets yet? What about the bureaus? What about the boxes of who-knows-what in the basement or garage that you haven’t gone through in years?

Even if we weren’t in the middle of a global pandemic, cleaning and decluttering goes hand-in-hand with springtime. It makes you feel good, and it keep both mind and body busy. Out with the old, and in with the new … right?

Here’s an idea: While cleaning out those closets and drawers of unwanted clothing, shoes, belts, purses and other accessories, consider donating the best of them to a local charity.

There have been few times in our lives when there has been more need for giving than there is right now. So many people have found themselves out of jobs since the economy has shut down. Food pantries, churches, temples, and other charities are accepting donations for those in need, and the need is great.

Start by making separate piles of items to donate. Make a pile for men’s clothing, women’s clothing, and children’s clothing. Make another pile for shoes, accessories, ties, handbags, etc. Choosing which items to part with will be easy when you ask yourself if you like it anymore, if you wear it anymore, and if it still fits.

You might be tempted to hang on to those great jeans that you’ve been hoping to fit back into for the last six or seven years. Consider, however, that they would go to much better use right now, on someone who actually fits into them and can appreciate them now. If you have books that you’ve read and re-read, why not give someone else the opportunity to enjoy a good read?

There are many great charities that are doing good work here on Cape Cod. (The Cape Cod Council of Churches might be a good place to start, or Big Brothers Big Sisters.) However, don’t just show up with a car full of bags. Get in touch with a charitable organization near you and ask if they’re accepting donations at this time. They may have rules, such as no furniture or no extra-large household items. They might also have restrictions on how they’ll accept donations, given social distancing requirements.

Each year, Americans donated approximately 4.7 billion pounds of clothing and, here on the Cape, the generosity of our communities is unparalleled. While we know how hard it can be to part with a pile of cool T-shirts that you swear you’ll wear eventually, donating them and other unused items allows them to be reused, which is not only good for you, but good for the planet.

Make donating gently-used clothing something you do several times a year. Not only will you declutter your home, but you’ll be helping those in need as well.