Eek! A Mouse Might Be Headed Into Your House!

Eek! A Mouse!

Unfortunately, as it gets colder, we move inside. But we’re not the only ones. Mice, too, start looking for shelter this time of year – and ALL homes are vulnerable to these uninvited houseguests.

If there’s one, there are many

If you see a mouse, you can trust that there is more than one. Unfortunately mice multiply very rapidly. Female mice can have even 5 – 10 litters per year! So that one mouse…can quickly become many, many mice. That is why acting quickly is the best strategy.

Keeping them out

Trying to keep mice out of your home is very difficult, if not impossible. Mice can enter homes through a crack/opening the size of a dime – which make almost all homes vulnerable to them…this includes holes, cracks in the foundation, wherever pipes and wires come into the home, as well as the area around your windows, doors, and chimneys. Check around your home for any holes or cracks – even small ones, and caulk wherever pipes or wires enter the home.

You’re not alone

If you think you’re the only one who has mice, you’re wrong. That is why annual, year-round maintenance is so important.

Dangers and Destructive Qualities of Mice:

Mice can be dangerous and destructive. They can cause costly damage to wiring and insulation in your home – and because they eat anything, including electrical wiring and gas lines, they can even create fire risks.

For your family’s safety – act quickly to eradicate mice in your home! Mice can spread diseases through their droppings, urine and nesting materials – if you have signs of mice, such as droppings, call a professional immediately, and be careful when handling droppings or cleaning areas where mice may have visited.

Don’t put out mice invitations:

Make sure that you keep an eye out on your dog/cat food dish, and keep the house free of stray food, to prevent temptation – seal up any tiny areas of entry around your home, and get on a maintenance program to eradicate any mice before the problem gets out of hand!