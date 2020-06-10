Ever Wonder What These Mean?

Have you ever been part of a conversation on the Cape and not know what some of the phrases mean in that conversation? Here is a starting point below to reference!

Blue Boxes

These strange boxes you may see out in the marshlands or on the way to a beach are actually extremely helpful. These boxes help protect beachgoers and sightseers from the dreaded greenhead flies by trapping them.

Greenheads

These little guys mentioned earlier will be a real pain in the butt come the warmer months. Make sure you pack enough bug spray and prepare yourself for the onslaught that is the Greenhead Horse-Fly. The blue boxes help substantially, but even with their help the greenheads will be one of the top complaints from visitors and locals alike.

Washashore

A simple though not universally loved term meaning someone who lives on Cape Cod but was not born here. Some washashores embrace the term while others insist they are true Cape Codders regardless.

The Neck

A shortened term for Sandy Neck, the barrier beach that stretches 4,700 acres and is loved by all that come to and live on Cape Cod.



Stuffies

If you visit or live on the Cape chances are you like seafood and if you like seafood you probably love a good stuffed Quahog or “stuffie.” The Cape even has contests for local restaurants on who has the best stuffie!

By CapeCod.com Staff