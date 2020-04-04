Five Easy Cocktails You Can Make at Home

Ah, the days when we could head on over to our favorite watering hole, and have a bartender (or mixologist) pour us something fancy. Those were good times, and they’ll return eventually. For now, we’re on our own.

Our libations, however, don’t have to be boring just because we have to make them ourselves, nor do they have to be less fancy. Why not treat yourself in the comfort of your own home? The great part is, you don’t have to drive anywhere!

Here are five easy cocktails from across the country that you can make right at home, according to Forbes.com:

The Garibaldi – “The key is squeezing the orange juice immediately before serving. You can use a high-speed juicer that aerates the juice, making it fluffy and textured. It takes seconds to make but is delicate and stunningly light every time, ideal for a refreshing escape and simple enough to whip up at home.” —Linden Pride, co-owner, Dante, New York City

Ingredients: 1.5 oz. Campari, fresh orange juice

Method: Add two ice cubes to glass. Add Campari and a little of the orange juice. Stir well to combine. Add one more ice cube and fill remainder of glass with orange juice. Garnish with orange wedge resting on rim and a plastic stirrer.

The Ultimately – “This cocktail is perfect for quarantine life because it’s a refreshing and well-rounded cocktail. It has the botanicals from the gin, freshness from the cucumber water, citrus from the lime, and the spice from the jalapeños.” —Miki Nikolic, bar director at Double Dealer, New Orleans

Ingredients: 1.5 oz. gin, 1.5 oz. cucumber water, 0.5 oz. lime juice, 0.5 oz. simple syrup, 0.5 oz. jalapeno simple syrup

*For the cucumber water, peel and juice one cucumber

*For the jalapeño simple syrup, use 5 jalapenos for every 15 oz. of simple syrup

Method: Combine all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

The Hakkatini – “During a time when many stores are closed, most people want to reach for simple cocktails that don’t sacrifice any flavor. The Hakkatini is perfect for that. It’s made with just four ingredients that are staples in any kitchen and home bar—but it still packs a punch with perfectly balanced sweet, tart, and bitter notes. It’s a great way to spruce up a regular martini when you want to make your weeknight drink a little more special.” —Constantin Alexander, director of beverage, Hakkasan, Las Vegas

Ingredients: 1 oz. vodka, 1 oz. orange liqueur, ¼ oz. Italian red bitter liqueur (such as Campari), ¾ oz. pressed apple juice

Method: Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake to mix ingredients and fine strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a twist of orange.

Ambrosia – “The Ambrosia cocktail is a sophisticated yet simple cocktail perfect for spritz lovers. Don Ciccio Ambrosia Aperitivo gives the drink a hint of bitterness, while the prosecco lifts the cocktail and gives it a wonderful effervescence – perfectly refreshing in every way!” —Raquel Fowler and Corey Holland, lead bartenders, Via Sophia at the Hamilton Hotel, Washington, D.C.

Ingredients: 1.5 oz. Don Ciccio Ambrosia Aperitivo, .05 oz. averna, 1 oz. prosecco, splash of soda water

Method: Combine all ingredients and stir. Serve in a wine glass with ice and garnish with an orange slice.

The Freshest Margarita – “The Freshest Margarita ticks all of the boxes for a great at-home cocktail. It’s easy to put together and most of the ingredients are probably already in your pantry. Milagro Silver’s crisp agave-forward flavor, combined with fresh lime and agave nectar (also from the agave plant), make for a bright and tasty cocktail, with which to reward yourself after a long day working from home. It’s also easy to make as a pitcher. If you’re like me and hosting virtual happy hours with your friends, one won’t be enough!” —Jaime Salas, brand ambassador, Milagro Tequila

Ingredients: 2 parts Milagro Silver, ¾ part agave nectar, 1 part fresh lime juice

Method: Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.