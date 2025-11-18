Will You Help Goose Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Goose! This guy’s got it all going on: He’s handsome, athletic and smart! Goose approaches all new endeavors with lots of enthusiasm and is sure to make a wonderful adventure buddy, but would benefit from a patient family who can help him learn how to navigate the world with his feet on the ground, first. Goose has been working with our team on how to communicate appropriately when he is uncomfortable or frustrated, and we feel confident that he will thrive in a home with someone dedicated to using a gentle approach to training, paired with teaching him how to unwind and relax on his own. Goose is a sensitive guy who is looking for a lower-traffic home, and he would like to start as an only pet while he learns some foundational skills.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Goose. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



