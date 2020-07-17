Here’s What’s Hot in Kitchen Countertops

Have you been looking at your old, bland kitchen countertops and thinking they could use an upgrade? Have you dreamed of having gorgeous countertops with which to impress your friends and family, and make your home feel more modern? Love the look of granite but feel that it’s out of your price range? There are lots of other options in countertops that you might want to take a look at – made from materials that can be both beautiful and affordable.

Here are just a few options you might consider:

Composite – Popular this year are the more eco-friendly, yet beautiful and lasting, countertops. Composite countertops are made from recycled materials like paper or fly ash and inhibit the growth of bacteria and resist stains, scratches and heat. Most are free of VOCs, emit no radon gasses, and are considered food-safe.

Butcher block – Perhaps you’d consider the warm, timeless look of butcher block countertops. They make an ideal surface for cutting and chopping, and scratches and burns on butcher block countertops are easy to repair — just sand them out and apply mineral oil.

Marble – Marble countertops are just gorgeous and can add unmatched beauty to a kitchen. Although marble does stain and scratch more easily than granite, its smooth, cool surface is ideal for baking and rolling out dough. Marble is one of the most expensive options in kitchen countertops.

Quartz – An attractive alternative to natural stone, quartz countertops — composed of 93 percent quartz particles — are catching up with granite in popularity. Quartz countertops combine the elegant look of stone with increased durability. They are scratch-, stain- and heat-resistant and require very little maintenance.

Soapstone – Durable soapstone countertops become more beautiful with age, darkening over time for a dramatic appearance. Unlike other stones, soapstone won’t absorb stains and discolorations, so it doesn’t require sealers. Surface stains can be removed with a gentle sanding, and scratches can be removed with mineral oil.

Laminate – Today’s new laminate countertops can replicate the look of pricey stone and solid surface countertops for a fraction of the cost. Laminate countertops are very low maintenance, but they’re not heat-resistant and are susceptible to chips and scratches.

Concrete – Concrete is a surprising hot trend right now in kitchen countertops, and can be custom cast to create one-of-a-kind designs. They can be ground, polished or stained, and can be embedded with embellishments like seashells or stones. Concrete countertops do, however, require regular sealing.

Stainless steel – This is a stylish option for modern and industrial-style kitchens, and provides a durable and easy-to-clean work surface. Though stainless steel is resistant to heat and stains, the surface can scratch easily.

Granite – If you still have your heart set on granite, you’ll be happy to know it remains one of the most popular materials. Granite serves as a beautiful, durable, heat-resistant surface for meal preparation and daily use. Granite is fairly low maintenance and a yearly resealing will help prevent stains and bacteria growth. It’s available in a range of colors and, while granite is one of the more expensive materials available, it can last a lifetime and can increase the value of a home.

If you’re still undecided and need the help of a professional, consider speaking to a designer at Mid-Cape Home Centers who specializes in kitchens. He or she can make recommendations on what might work best in the overall scheme of your kitchen and your particular uses.