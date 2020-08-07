Homeowner’s Headquarters: A Discussion on Smart Technology and Custom Building with Custom Crafted Homes

Custom Crafted Homes is used to working with customers who are off-Cape. Owner Jeff Baroni has made sure they have cloud-based software available and a CRM system for communication with clients. This system provides scheduling information, and has helped the business weather the COVID-19 pandemic, while allowing clients full transparency.

“Most of our client base does live off-Cape, either in Connecticut, New York, or in other parts of the country,” Baroni said. “When you’re doing a big project and they’re not able to be here, they still want to feel comfortable, so we’ve implemented client relationship management (CRM) software. This keeps them in the loop on what’s happening on a day-to-day basis on the job, what subcontractors are there, what shipments have come in from vendors and suppliers, and how the job is progressing.”

Because the CRM software keeps track of day-to-day activities, it allows them to go back and look at some detail, if necessary, or, the client wants to look at the schedule and see what’s coming next, then they can check in and the Custom Crafted team can share that with them. “

The cloud-based software allows Baroni and his team to manage spreadsheets, budgets and schedules for the project, so the client can go on in real time and view it. There’s even a place where the client can make notes and edits, or even add in to the budget. They can utilize those spreadsheets to get a clear picture of the whole job.

Custom Crafted Homes specializes in big remodels and renovations. They build their custom cabinetry for kitchens, baths and any storage needed – something not many builders do.

“Mainly, what our shops are building are custom kitchens,” Baroni said. “We are able to provide a very high-quality product with a high quality of service. We don’t have a lot of fancy sales people selling it, so we’re able to be competitive with the custom cabinetry.

This year, he said, they’ve had a lot of people looking at custom storage space, such as mudrooms and lockers – made to look very nice with custom-made walnut tops that are built right in the shop.

“Functional storage is what people are looking for, while being conscious of how the kitchen is being used. We try to take the extra steps with our clients, even down to pots and pans, about how they’re going to be storing and how we can give them the best use of their space. If they don’t have that space, we try to find other areas of the home where we can make the space better.”

Baroni’s company, like many others, has been adapting to COVID-19 in every appropriate way possible.

“COVID-19 certainly shook up the whole industry,” Baroni said. “We are doing business a little bit differently. A year ago, it wouldn’t be unheard of to have plumbers, electricians and carpenters all in the house together. Now, we have individual sub-crews working on their own in a house, so it is making things take a little bit longer. That being said, certainly within my company and the subcontractors we’re using, the communication has gotten better. We’re really scheduling times and the team is sticking to them.”

Baroni is still seeing a lot of outdoor projects being done. He said it’s a great time to put a new roof on your house, install new siding, add new trim, expand your outdoor living space with a deck, and focus on landscape construction.

He added, however, that he’s beginning to see the trend turn toward the inside of the home once more, and clients are beginning to get a little more comfortable with having people in the homes.

“We have people calling us now about additions, and kitchen and bath remodels, and things seem to be getting a little more back to normal – at least here on the Cape. This is turning out to be a busier second half of the season than I’ve seen in many years,” he said.

Depending on the size of the job and the scope of the work desired, Baroni recommends a client who might want to do a home renovation or an addition should be thinking about it about a year in advance or, at a minimum, six months.

“The more you put into thinking about these projects, the more planning and budgeting you do, the more successful the project will be.”

Baroni also announced that Custom Crafted Homes has recently partnered with architect Taylor Stewart.

“Taylor will be there to help us get the right design for the customer. We’re also looking for him to be very involved with our projects, doing weekly or biweekly visits, and even to help coordinate with some of the estimating and project management that goes on, to get the best possible outcome for all parties involved.”

Having a collaborating architect onboard will allow Custom Crafted Homes to be a one-stop shop for clients. Where a client would typically start off with an architect and an expensive set of plans, Baroni hopes to be able to meet with a potential client prior to that and be able to come up with some preliminary sketches and give the client an idea of budgeting before they get a full set of construction plans. That way, he said, the client will already know if it’s feasible to even move forward.

Architect Taylor Stewart said the three pillars his firm brings to the table are: right design, excellent construction, and outstanding service.

“Lots of designs are not right for certain uses, activities and lifestyle goals,” he said. “Listening carefully to what a client wants in how they want to live, their lifestyle flow, is what makes the design right. Excellent construction is about putting things together properly, so they hold, are plumb, level, true, weathertight and last a lifetime. Outstanding service is what you talk about when going back to fix something. Life happens; that’s why you offer a workmanship warranty. People want to live happily ever after. They want to know they are looked after before, during and after the work is completed.”

“We want our customers to be our customers forever,” Baroni said.

If you have a big project in mind, and would like to get an estimate, call Jeff Baroni at 508-619-3057 or visit www.customcraftedcc.com/.

