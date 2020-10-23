Homeowner’s Headquarters – A Discussion with Encore Construction on Remodeling Trends

The flurry of home remodeling and design continues into the cooler weather, as people are continuing to work at home and get those projects done that they’ve always imagined doing. Not only are people making small changes to their homes, but big ones as well.

“Encore is a company that people can trust,” said Kathy DeMeyer, owner and general manager of Encore Construction Co. “The design/build process really pulls everyone together – the clients, sales, and the project manager. The client needs to be able to trust the person they’re asking to take care of one of the most expensive things they’ll ever spend money on. The client needs to know that the person they’re trusting is as good as their word and you can show past jobs and have them talk to past clients who have experienced that.”

Encore specializes in large-scale remodels and new additions, says DeMeyer. “We do new homes as well as additions. But most of our work tends to be focused on large-scale remodels – kitchens, bathrooms, replacement windows – the entire house. For us, it’s definitely the second-home market. Most of our clients own a second home on the Cape.”

Typically, she said, if a potential client wants to talk about a project, Encore will meet that potential client at the home and go over their “wish list.”

“Most of the projects start in design because most people are looking for the open concept for a larger master suite, for example, and you really have to get into the design of that project before you do anything else,” DeMeyer said. “We ask them to set up idea books from both Pinterest and Houzz. Just having that wish list helps us a lot, even before we start designing any project.”

Some of the things to be discussed at the initial meeting will include the reality of what can actually be done. “The client may have a wish list of what they WANT to do, but will need to understand what they CAN do,” DeMeyer said.

“Right now, we’re coming into a lot of smaller lots that people want to expand upon, but either the setbacks are too close, or the house is already non-conforming, etc.” she said. “We, in the building business, have had to really step up our game and learn all the new zoning regulations so that, before we even meet with the client, we know already know whether or not they can do that type of a project.”

If a client has a non-conforming home, she said, it will trigger a visit to the Board of Appeals which, most of the time, is for a special permit, and that alone can take up to three months to acquire. The towns are being very restrictive on what people can and cannot do. If the house is conforming, and the client wishes to go out of the boundaries, that’s very hard to do in this area, DeMeyer said.

The COVID- 19 pandemic has affected almost every type of business and industry out there, but many companies have turned to smarter means’ of communication to continue working.

“We’re still meeting people face to face, with masks, outside if we can. In the early months of the pandemic, we were not meeting people in their home, but we are now with proper precautions,” said DeMeyer. “Builder Trend is an application which we use for schedule tracking, building, the selection process – everything gets entered in there to keep the lines of communication opened. It’s a great application and we’ve found it very helpful. It helps keep everybody on schedule. Clients can message us through Builder Trend, as well.”

DeMeyer and her team are seeing a huge uptick in the need for both home offices and outdoor living spaces from clients.

“There are a lot more people looking for a home office, or a space they can call a home office, because they’re working from home,” she said. “Even people who live in Boston, if they have a house here on Cape Cod, they’re here. They’re really seeing a conflict between the space they’ve set aside for living, and the space they need for their office.”

Additionally, she added, open living space like a screened porch, has become an extremely “needed” space for many people. While spending so much more time at home, they want to be able to enjoy the seasons, and want a three-season or screened-in porch.

Being a woman in a male-dominated industry has presented its particular challenges to DeMeyer, even in this modern day and age.

“I’ve had about 25 years of construction experience,” she said. “A lot of people who meet a woman in the construction field assume she’s more likely a secretary or the books person, or the one who takes care of paperwork at the office. I constantly get asked if my husband is my partner in our business.” People still assume that, and that is not the case, she added.

“I’ve had my construction supervisor’s license, which I worked very hard for, for almost 20 years,” said DeMeyer. “Knowing what the codes are and what the bylaws are in each town is huge, and I feel that both myself and Dale, the other owner, are always current on the changes that are being made on a yearly basis, and this can be a really good resource for a client.”

