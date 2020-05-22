Homeowner’s Headquarters: A Discussion With The Coastal Companies on Outdoor Living

The weather is getting warmer, and you’ve been dreaming about creating that backyard oasis for some time now. You want to know where to start, who to call, and how to make your vision a reality.
Look no further.
Coastal Custom Builders, Coastal Land Design, and Islands Pool Cape Cod are the three remarkable brain children of landscape architect, Tim Klink, founder and CEO of The Coastal Companies.
“I’m a landscape architect by schooling. That’s where I started my career 20-plus years ago,” said Klink. “When I started that, I had all intentions of having a landscape design/build firm. Over the years, we’ve gotten more involved in actual home construction and, now, with the trend in resort living, people want bigger, better outdoor areas and back yards.” And that’s where he comes in.
Looking at the demographic of Cape Cod, he said, there was a real need for an in-house firm that can do everything from designing the home to doing landscape, to building the pools. The Coastal Companies’ three divisions offer everything you need in one place.
“Starting back several years ago, we noticed people were traveling less. But those who did were doing a cruise, for example, or going to resorts that were all-encompassing – that had an outdoor bar and a pool and a fire pit – and that’s how families would vacation,” Klink said.
“What we’ve seen is that, now, as they choose their summer homes, they’re coming to the Cape more, and they want to re-create that resort feeling. So, we’re finding that, in lieu of putting on big additions with multiple bedrooms and multiple bathrooms, people are choosing to remove the deck off the back of the house, put some stairs in, built a patio, build a fire pit and then do something with a water feature, be it a pool or something else, and add an outdoor kitchen. They want to really create that resort feeling at their own house.”
Klink and his team are seeing the trend in backyard pools rise even more as the sharks have become more prevalent.
“Believe it or not, the sharks are having a positive impact on the pool business! It’s their home. People feel safe, they’re protected, and they have some space from their neighbors, versus going to hotel. Especially with the unknowns about going to the beaches (thanks to the COVID-10 pandemic), there’s even more of a push to do the resort living at home.”
He’s also seeing that parents want to be able to control what they’re kids are doing. In lieu of kids going to the beach with their friends, having a pool at home allows your kids’ friends to come over and the parents can be present and keep an eye on them. It can become a social time for the parents, as well as a playtime for the kids, he added, saying that getting a quote for land design or for a pool is no problem for The Coastal Companies.
“We’ve always been proactive, since we’re a young firm, with over 20 years of business,” Klink said. “We’ve a very tech-heavy business, and a lot of our business is done with iPhones and iPads and via the Internet. We were already set up for this situation. I don’t need to meet you in person give you a quote for a pool. I can go over and take a walk around your yard, take a look at it, come up with some drawings and set up a (Go to Meeting) meeting. We can go over the pictures with the clients and walk them through, from their couch, everything we’re going to do.”
Whether your needs are such as installing a new lawn or putting privacy plantings in place, to larger jobs such as creating and installing your new landscape, pools, stonewalls we are equipped for all phases. The Coastal Companied will work from your plans or, if you like, from plans created by its experienced design staff.
“We do everything in-house. We have our own licensed employees,” Klink said. “We have employees and divisions and managers in all three groups, ready to help.”
To get your estimate on land design, building, or installing an amazing pool, visit buildwithcoastal.com or call 508-240-2114 today.
