Homeowner’s Headquarters: A Discussion With The Coastal Companies on Outdoor Living

Since 1895, Mid-Cape Home Centers has been serving building professionals on Cape Cod, the Islands and South Shore. Whether you are a contractor, architect, designer or specifier, or DIYer, Mid-Cape Home Centers is your one-stop resource for all of your building needs. Kitchens, Baths, Flooring, Countertops, Decking, Siding, Roofing, Windows, Doors, Paint and more… no matter what you need, our team of experts is prepared to assist you with every step of your project from start to finish.