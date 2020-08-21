Homeowner’s Headquarters – The Coastal Companies: Three Companies. One Comprehensive Remodeling Plan

The Coastal Companies, which are comprised of three distinct divisions – Coastal Custom Builders, Coastal Land Design, and Island Pools Cape Cod – were created by landscape architect, Tim Klink, CEO of The Coastal Companies.

Klink worked in construction while working on his landscape architectural degree in college. It was a marriage of the type of work he’d always wanted to do.

“I got out of college and I came back to live with my parents, as most people do, and from their basement I started Coastal Land Design,” Klink said. “We would design projects and subcontract them out. Then we started getting our own crews together and were actually performing the work. We were working for a client, doing a landscape job, when that client approached us and said they wanted to build a spec house, but had no idea who to contact. I’ve been around construction my whole life. So I said we can do it for them.”

Klink and his team built the spec house from the ground up and the owner was able to sell it right away. The buyers had friends in town who also needed some work done. They wanted a home office added on to their ranch home.

“While I did that project,” Kink said, “I realized there’s a balance here between being able to build and being able to landscape and putting it all together. Out of that, a new building division was born.”

The Island Pools Cape Cod division of the company was established in 2017. Born out of need of what Klink saw on the Cape. People who wanted to do more with their homes. During this pandemic era, parents feel safer keeping their kids home instead of going to the beach. Having a pool at home offers a resort-like feel to the yard, as well. And working on building a pool or a landscape design allows for plenty of social distancing.

“It’s minimal contact,” Klink said. “You’re dealing with the project manager and myself, and we’re doing everything with apps. We’re working outside in your yard, so there’s minimal interaction there. You can choose a lot of your materials online, and we can send contracts to you via Docu-sign, so there’s a lot we can do a lot with that contactless process.”

If they’re working on your home, Klink said that most of these are summer homes, so the owner is not on site anyway.

“Thera are a lot of ways now where a client can have a house built, and not even be here,” he said. “That’s actually happened with a couple of clients – we built their homes, but have never met them.”

Even with summer soon drawing to a close, you can still make a plan. Fall and winter are great times to renovate.

“You’re here, and if you want to look and touch and feel things, you can. Then, after Labor Day, when you go home, that’s when we take over. We can work on the project during the fall and winter, and deliver it for you by Memorial Day the following year.”

Looking at the demographic of Cape Cod, he said, there has been a real need for an in-house firm that can do everything from designing and building the homes, to creating the landscapes, to building the pools. The Coastal Companies’ three divisions offer everything you need in one place.

Great indoor projects for the fall and winter include kitchen and bath remodels. When planning for the kitchen and bath, most clients are looking for a whole remodel.

“We’ll be taking the kitchen down to the studs, adding more windows, doing open-shelf concept vs. upper cabinets, and adding more cabinets down below,” said Klink. “We’re usually trying to find a spot for a pantry, too. Typically, when we’re doing a kitchen remodel, it usually involves opening up the kitchen to the rest of the house. Working with our own designers, we have structural knowledge, so we know if we can structurally do what the client is asking for.

“One of the great things about us is that we’re able to do our own design plans, and we’re also a dealer for cabinetry. We’re a dealer for Prevo cabinetry and Medallion cabinetry. We also have our own custom woodshop, so not only can we use stock cabinetry for most applications, but if we need to custom-build a cabinet, we can,” he said. “Because it’s being custom-built in our own shop, we’re not paying true custom prices, because we’re not subbing it out.”

Allow at least three months before you want to start your project, Klink said. Because of COVID-19, many of the plants who supply materials are at half production right now, so the sooner the better.

