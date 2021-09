The sun came out just in time for nearly 100 vintage and unique motorcycles to line the street in front of the court house in Barnstable Village.

Motorcycle aficionados and families enjoyed the beautiful day and voted for their favorites in categories like “Best Barn Find” and “Best Rat Bike” and “Best Domestic Bike”.

The event is sponsored by the Cape Cod Regional Motorcycle Unit, which is comprised of members from police departments across the Cape. The group is often called on for escorts, parades and local emergencies.