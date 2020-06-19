Saving Money and Helping the Environment is What ENERGY STAR is All About

If you knew of a program that would not only save you money, but help the environment, you’d look into it, wouldn’t you? Of course you would. In case you haven’t heard, there is such a program, and it’s been around for almost 30 years.

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR®, the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, and its partners have helped families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions, equivalent to the annual emissions of more than 750 million cars. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $35 billion in energy costs.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations partner with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions that improve air quality and protect the climate.

Homes that are ENERGY STAR-certified are at least 10% more energy efficient than homes built to code, and achieve a 20% improvement on average while providing homeowners with better quality, performance, and comfort. Twenty-eight hundred builders, developers, and manufactured housing plants are ENERGY STAR partners, including all of the nation’s 20 largest home builders. Over 2 million ENERGY STAR certified homes have been built, including nearly 100,000 in 2019 alone.

Through the ENERGY STAR program, EPA also provides trusted guidance and online tools to help homeowners make smart decisions about improving the energy efficiency of their existing homes. In addition, more than 98,000 homeowners retrofitted their homes through the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program in 2019, for a total of more than 870,000 to date.

It’s that integrity that led Americans to purchase more than 300 million ENERGY STAR-certified products, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, etc. in 2018, and more than 300 million ENERGY STAR-certified light bulbs, with a market value of more than $100 billion. In fact, an average of 800,000 ENERGY STAR-certified products was sold every day in 2018, bringing the total to more than 6 billion products sold since 1992.

ENERGY STAR is the simple choice for energy efficiency, making it easy for consumers and businesses to purchase products that save them money and protect the environment. EPA ensures that each product that earns the label is independently certified to deliver the efficiency performance and savings that consumers have come to expect.

Looking for the ENERGY STAR label is a simple way to save you money and protect the environment. The EPA now offers “ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2020” – a distinction recognizing products that deliver cutting-edge energy efficiency, along with the latest in technological innovation.

For more information on the latest and best ENERGY STAR-qualified appliances, visit energystar.gov.