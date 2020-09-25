Should You Add a Kitchen Island? Here are Some Things to Consider

Installing a kitchen island is a great remodeling project to improve the functionality of your kitchen and add unique design elements (as well as value) to your home. The island can be as simple or elaborate as you desire. Larger kitchens can have room for multiple islands, serving a number of purposes. Smaller kitchens can fit islands that are big enough for entertainment as well as casual dining.

A kitchen island is a freestanding, multipurpose unit that often serves as complimentary counter space and storage. There are endless design options for an island, and it really does come down to what you want or need it to be.

Islands are a great way to provide additional storage in the kitchen. They can serve as a buffet for large meals or entertaining, create much-needed food prep space, or be utilized for such tasks as baking. In certain instances, the island incorporates additional appliances, including cooktops, under-counter microwaves, or wine storage. Some even have sinks installed.

Islands come in all sizes and materials. You don’t need to have an expansive kitchen to have an island, yet an island adds value and instills a sense of luxury in a home. Many islands have an informal eating area with stools or chairs where you can enjoy snacks, breakfast, coffee or quick meals. Some have wheels so you can easily move them to where they’re needed at any given time.

The cost of a kitchen island varies as widely as the styles available. You could pay $100 for something simple and functional, or up to $10,000 for a custom piece of furniture as your kitchen centerpiece. The cost varies greatly due to several factors including its size, counter and cabinet material, and features, like a bar, a sink/drain and built-in appliances. The price to include an oven, range hood or other appliance for cooking in your island depends on whether or not you have a built-in island or are having something custom made. The average cost of a kitchen island ranges from $3,000 to $5,000.

Understanding your needs (as well as your space and budget) will help you plan on the right island for your home. If you’re looking for an island that does more than provide extra counter space or storage, consider hiring a carpenter or kitchen remodeling professional. You might also need a licensed electrician and/or a licensed plumber if you want your island to have electricity and/or plumbing for appliances.

The benefits of installing a kitchen island are definitely something to consider. If you use your kitchen a lot, the benefit of having the extra counter space, storage space and even seating space can be a huge boon, especially if you entertain often. Again, do some research and think about what functionality you need or want from an island. Also, consider consulting a professional kitchen designer, particularly if what you want will be a custom piece.